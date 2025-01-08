Red Sox offseason update: Best fits still available in free agency

The Boston Red Sox have made moves to improve the roster this winter, but chief baseball officer Craig Breslow's job isn't done just yet.

After bolstering the starting rotation with their trade for Garrett Crochet and signing of Walker Buehler, the Red Sox should shift their focus to the lineup and the bullpen. They still must find a way to balance out the lineup with a right-handed bat, and another high-leverage relief arm couldn't hurt.

Fortunately for Boston, attractive options remain on the free-agent market. Here are the 10 best fits for the 2025 Red Sox roster:

Tanner Scott, LHP

Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images Tanner Scott spent 2024 with the Miami Marlins and San Diego Padres.

According to Jim Bowden of The Athletic, the Red Sox are the "clear frontrunners" to sign Scott. That sounds a bit too optimistic given the left-hander's likely price tag, but Scott and Boston are a perfect match even after the signings of fellow southpaws Aroldis Chapman and Justin Wilson.

The 30-year-old is coming off an All-Star campaign in which he posted a 1.75 ERA and 84 strikeouts over 72 innings between the Miami Marlins and San Diego Padres. He would bring much-needed stability to the back end of a bullpen that will feature a 37-year-old Chapman, Liam Hendriks coming off Tommy John surgery, and Justin Slaten entering his second MLB season.

Jeff Hoffman, RHP

Bill Streicher-Imagn Images Jeff Hoffman has spent the last two seasons with the Philadelphia Phillies.

Hoffman is reportedly looking for a $38 million contract to match the deal Clay Holmes received earlier in the offseason from the New York Mets. Like Holmes, Hoffman is considering converting to a starter in 2025. The Red Sox wouldn't be the best fit for him in that case, but he'd immediately slot in as the best right-handed reliever in Boston's 'pen.

Over his last two seasons with the Philadelphia Phillies, Hoffman has amassed a 2.28 ERA and 0.94 WHIP with 158 strikeouts in 118.2 innings.

Carlos Estevez, RHP

Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images Carlos Estevez spent 2024 with the Los Angeles Angels and Philadelphia Phillies.

Estevez is coming off an impressive season split between the Phillies and Los Angeles Angels. In 54 appearances (55 innings), the righty posted a 2.45 ERA and 0.90 WHIP. He isn't the most appealing option on this list, but he could still provide a significant boost to the Red Sox bullpen in 2025.

Kirby Yates, RHP

Jerome Miron-Imagn Images Kirby Yates played for the Texas Rangers in 2024.

Yates, who turns 38 in March, received an All-Star nod and Cy Young award votes last season. The veteran right-hander notched a 1.17 ERA and 0.83 WHIP with 85 strikeouts in 61.2 innings with the Texas Rangers. He'll cost a pretty penny this offseason despite his age, but that shouldn't dissuade the Red Sox from adding him to the mix.

David Robertson, RHP

Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports David Robertson pitched for the Texas Rangers in 2024.

Another elite reliever getting up there in age, Robertson showed little signs of wearing down last year with the Rangers. The soon-to-be 40-year-old had a 3.00 ERA and 1.11 WHIP with 99 strikeouts across 72 innings. If the younger arms are off the board, the Red Sox should at least consider bringing Robertson in on a one-year deal.

Alex Bregman, 3B

Troy Taormina-Imagn Images Alex Bregman has spent his entire nine-year career with the Houston Astors.

On paper, Bregman makes all the sense in the world for the Red Sox. Big right-handed bat? Check. Defensive upgrade at third base? Check. Veteran leadership and playoff experience? Check and check.

The problem is he's going to earn roughly $200 million heading into his age 31 season, and that isn't the type of deal the Red Sox have been willing to shell out in recent years. In fact, the latest Bregman reports suggest Boston hasn't aggressively pursued the two-time World Series champion. The fit, however, is undeniable.

Pete Alonso, 1B

Brad Penner-Imagn Images Pete Alonso has spent his first six MLB seasons with the New York Mets.

OK, it's admittedly a stretch to throw Alonso in the "best fits" category, but the longtime Mets first baseman is the biggest right-handed bat left on the market and has recently been linked to the Red Sox. Boston would either have to make him its DH and part ways with Masataka Yoshida or make him their new first baseman after trading Triston Casas.

Ha-Seong Kim, 2B/SS

Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports Ha-Seong Kim has played the last four seasons with the San Diego Padres.

Kim doesn't offer a ton of upside offensively, but he's a stud defensive infielder who could start at second base if Kristian Campbell and Vaughn Grissom aren't ready. He'd also be the perfect shortstop replacement if Story goes down with yet another injury.

Antthony Santander, OF

Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images Anthony Santander has played eight seasons for the Baltimore Orioles.

The Red Sox have a logjam in the outfield, so they'd have to either clear room for Santander or make the slugging switch-hitter their DH. Are they willing to do that while outbidding teams like the Toronto Blue Jays and Los Angeles Angels? It doesn't seem likely, but the thought of Santander's 40-homer power at Fenway Park is tantalizing.

Randal Grichuk, OF

Randal Grichuk played for the Arizona Diamondbacks in 2024.

Grichuk is the least sexy option on this list. He's a journeyman platoon outfielder heading into his age 33 campaign. If the Red Sox sign Grichuk and call it an offseason, it'll be a disappointment.

That isn't a knock on Grichuk. He would undoubtedly help the lineup as a masher against lefties. If this is Rob Refsnyder's final season in a Red Sox uniform, it makes sense for Grichuk to take over that role. It simply would be difficult to look past Boston once again taking the cheaper route rather than spending big on superstar talent.