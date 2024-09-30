Francisco Lindor homer sends Mets to playoffs in thrilling win over Braves

OMG!

Those three letters that have been the rallying cry of the New York Mets all season, and they are the only way to describe the team's thrilling 8-7 victory over the Atlanta Braves on Monday to clinch a playoff spot.

The Mets regained the lead on a two-run home run by Francisco Lindor in the top of the ninth inning that negated a blown save by closer Edwin Diaz.

THAT'S WHY HE'S THE MVP. THAT'S WHY HE'S THE GOAT. pic.twitter.com/NMd3n6TQIe — New York Mets (@Mets) September 30, 2024

Trailing 3-0 entering the top of the eighth inning, the Mets scored six runs, capped on a two-run home run by Brandon Nimmo to take a 6-3 lead.

Diaz entered in the eighth and, after failing to cover first base on a diving play by Pete Alonso that would have ended the inning, allowed a go-ahead, bases-clearing double by Ozzie Albies that gave the Braves a 7-6 advantage.

Lindor then saved Diaz with his blast in the ninth inning. Diaz returned to close out the game in the bottom of the ninth and send the Mets to the postseason. The Mets will play either the San Diego Padres or Milwaukee Brewers in the wild-card round.

The victory prevented the Mets from having a must-win game in the second game of the doubleheader, with the Braves now needing a victory to make the playoffs. A loss by the Braves in Monday's second game will give the Arizona Diamondbacks the final NL wild-card spot.