NASCAR at Road America Schedule: How to Watch, TV, Odds, Favorites

It’s time to go road racing.

NASCAR is headed to Road America, a 14-turn circuit located in Elkhart Lake, Wisc., for a Fourth of July weekend extravaganza.

Georgia’s Chase Elliott has momentum on his side after winning last week in Nashville and winning last year at Road America, and he leads all drivers with seven career road wins. But there are plenty of other worthy competitors who will be looking to knock him off the pedestal.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Kwik Trip 250 at Road America:

Road America entry list

Thirty-seven drivers are on the Road America entry list. Up to 40 cars can qualify for a race, so all 37 entrants will race on Sunday. Here's the full list:

When is the NASCAR Road America race?

This race weekend features practice and qualifying sessions before the race. The 37-car field will be split into two groups, and each group will get a 20-minute practice session on Saturday, July 2, beginning at 11:30 a.m. ET.

Two-round qualifying begins after practice at 12:30 p.m. ET on Saturday. Both groups will have 20 minutes to turn their fastest lap, with the five quickest drivers in each group advancing. In the final round, the 10 remaining drivers will have 10 minutes to turn their fastest lap, and the quickest driver will be awarded the pole.

The Kwik Trip 250 begins at 3 p.m. ET on Sunday, July 3.

How to watch NASCAR this weekend

Practice and qualifying coverage on Saturday will be on USA Network at 11:30 a.m. ET. Sunday’s coverage will begin at 2 p.m. ET with “Countdown to Green” on USA Network. The race will start at 3 p.m. ET and will air on USA Network.

Coverage before, during and after Sunday’s race can be streamed online here and on the NBC Sports app.

NASCAR standings entering Road America

Road America is the 18th of 26 regular season races, as the postseason inches closer. Only 16 drivers make the playoffs, and drivers secure a berth by winning a race or scoring the most points among non-winners. Here’s a look at the current playoff standings, where winners (in bold) are locked in and non-winners are fighting for every point:

Chase Elliott , 586 points, 2 wins Ross Chastain , 556 points, 2 wins Joey Logano , 534 points, 2 wins William Byron , 468 points, 2 wins Denny Hamlin , 374 points, 2 wins Kyle Busch , 539 points, 1 win Kyle Larson , 519 points, 1 win Alex Bowman , 461 points, 1 win Kurt Busch , 397 points, 1 win Austin Cindric , 392 points, 1 win Chase Briscoe , 389 points, 1 win Daniel Suarez , 388 points, 1 win Ryan Blaney, 555 points Martin Truex Jr., 516 points Christopher Bell, 480 points Kevin Harvick, 452 points

Aric Almirola, 443 points Tyler Reddick, 400 points Austin Dillon, 399 points Erik Jones, 394 points

Which active drivers have won at Road America?

Sunday will be just the third Cup race at Road America (held in 1956 and 2021), so Elliott is the only former winner in the field.

Cindric, Bell, Kyle Busch, AJ Allmendinger and Michael McDowell – who will all race Sunday – have won Xfinity Series races at Road America, as NASCAR’s second-tier series has raced there annually since 2010.

NASCAR Road America betting odds, favorites, predictions

It’s difficult to handicap Road America because 2021 was the first Cup race there in 65 years.

Elliott dominated last year, as he often does at road courses, leading 24 of 62 laps to win by over five seconds. Bell, Kyle Busch, Kurt Busch and Hamlin rounded out the top five. Byron won the pole, led the second-most laps (15) and won a stage, but he finished 33rd after overshooting a corner in the closing laps – so he’s another one to watch this year.

Trackhouse Racing won the first two road course races of 2022 – first by Ross Chastain at COTA and then by Daniel Suarez at Sonoma.

Here are some of the odds to win at Road America, courtesy of our partner, PointsBet:

Chase Elliott, +520

Kyle Larson, +650

Ross Chastain, +850

Kyle Busch, +1200

Martin Truex Jr., +1300

AJ Allmendinger, +1300

Ryan Blaney, +1400

Daniel Suarez, +1400

Denny Hamlin, +1500

Christopher Bell, +1600

Austin Cindric, +1600

Joey Logano, +1800

William Byron, +2500

Tyler Reddick, +2500

Alex Bowman, +2800

Kurt Busch, +3000

Chase Briscoe, +3000

Kevin Harvick, +3000

Chris Buescher, +3500

Michael McDowell, +4000

