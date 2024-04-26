NASCAR at Dover: How to watch, schedule, drivers to watch for Würth 400

After a last-lap pile-up at Talladega last week, the NASCAR Cup Series is heading to a track known as the “Monster Mile.”

Dover Motor Speedway is a one-mile, high-banked and concrete oval located in Delaware – characteristics that make it unlike any other track on the schedule.

It’s been a staple for the sport since 1969, when Dover hosted its first NASCAR race.

What’s in store for Sunday’s race? Who are the favorites? And what’s the schedule? Here’s everything you need to know for the 2024 Würth 400:

NASCAR at Dover entry list

Thirty-seven drivers will race at Dover – the 33 full-timers, plus four others.

Seven-time champion Jimmie Johnson is the headliner, making his third of nine starts this season for Legacy Motor Club. Elsewhere, Kaz Grala will pilot the No. 15 for Rick Ware Racing as he continues his part-time effort and veteran A.J. Allmendinger will make his fourth start for Kaulig Racing.

Then there’s Corey Heim, who will make his Cup debut in the No. 43 for Legacy Motor Club after Erik Jones suffered a compression fracture in a lower vertebra when he crashed at Talladega last week.

Here’s the full entry list for Dover:

Car number Driver Team Sponsor 1 Ross Chastain Trackhouse Racing Moose Fraternity 2 Austin Cindric Team Penske Menards 3 Austin Dillon Richard Childress Racing Breztri 4 Josh Berry Stewart-Haas Racing Overstock 5 Kyle Larson Hendrick Motorsports HendrickCars.com 6 Brad Keselowski RFK Racing BuildSubmarines.com 7 Corey LaJoie Spire Motorsports Gainbridge 8 Kyle Busch Richard Childress Racing FICO 9 Chase Elliott Hendrick Motorsports NAPA Auto Parts 10 Noah Gragson Stewart-Haas Racing MillerTech 11 Denny Hamlin Joe Gibbs Racing Mavis Tire 12 Ryan Blaney Team Penske Würth 14 Chase Briscoe Stewart-Haas Racing Mahindra Tractors 15 Kaz Grala Rick Ware Racing N29 Capital Partners 16 A.J. Allmendinger Kaulig Racing Action Industries 17 Chris Buescher RFK Racing Fastenal 19 Martin Truex Jr. Joe Gibbs Racing Bass Pro Shops 20 Christopher Bell Joe Gibbs Racing Yahoo! 21 Harrison Burton Wood Brothers Racing DEX Imaging 22 Joey Logano Team Penske Shell/Pennzoil 23 Bubba Wallace 23XI Racing XFINITY/U.S. Air Force 24 William Byron Hendrick Motorsports Liberty University 31 Daniel Hemric Kaulig Racing Poppy Bank 34 Michael McDowell Front Row Motorsports The Pete Store 38 Todd Gilliland Front Row Motorsports A&W All American Food 41 Ryan Preece Stewart-Haas Racing Morton Buildings 42 John Hunter Nemechek Legacy Motor Club Acme 43 Corey Heim Legacy Motor Club Dollar Tree/STP 45 Tyler Reddick 23XI Racing McDonald's 47 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. JTG Daugherty Racing Hungry Jack 48 Alex Bowman Hendrick Motorsports Ally Financial 51 Justin Haley Rick Ware Racing Walmart 54 Ty Gibbs Joe Gibbs Racing Monster Energy 71 Zane Smith Spire Motorsports Focused Health 77 Carson Hocevar Spire Motorsports Premier Security 84 Jimmie Johnson Legacy Motor Club Dollar Tree/Family Dolar 99 Daniel Suarez Trackhouse Racing Jockey 2024 Würth 400 entry list

When is the NASCAR race this weekend in Dover?

The Würth 400 at Dover is set for Sunday, April 28, at 2 p.m. ET.

Before the race, there will be practice and qualifying sessions. The 37-car field will be split into two groups (found here), with each group practicing for 20 minutes on Saturday.

Qualifying will start immediately after practice. Each car from the two groups will make two laps in the first round, with the five fastest cars on single-lap speed in each group advancing to the final round. In the final round, the remaining drivers each get two laps to set the top 10 starting order, with positions 11 through 37 are set based on first round times.

NASCAR TV schedule this weekend in Dover

Saturday, April 27 (FS1 and streaming online)

Sunday, April 28 (FS1 and streaming online)

NASCAR RaceDay: 1 p.m. ET, FS1, FOXSports.com

Würth 400: 2 p.m. ET, FS1, FOXSports.com

NASCAR Dover past winners, race history

There are eight former Dover winners who will race on Sunday, including Jimmie Johnson – the winningest driver in Dover history with 11 victories. Martin Truex Jr. is the defending winner after taking home the checkered flag last May.

Truex (4), Kyle Busch (3) and Chase Elliott (2) join Johnson as the only other multi-time winners. The one-time winners include Brad Keselowski (2012), Kyle Larson (2019), Denny Hamlin (2020) and Alex Bowman (2021).

NASCAR playoff standings entering Dover

We’re 10 races into the 2024 season, which means there are still 16 races left in the regular season. But it’s never too soon to start thinking about the playoffs.

Seven different drivers have won a race this season, which leaves nine spots up for grabs in the 16-driver postseason field. Here’s how the top-25 of the playoff standings look entering Dover:

William Byron, 3 wins Denny Hamlin, 2 wins Kyle Larson, 1 win Chase Elliott, 1 win Tyler Reddick, 1 win Christopher Bell, 1 win Daniel Suarez, 1 win

—

Martin Truex Jr., 344 points Ryan Blaney, 302 points Ty Gibbs, 296 points Ross Chastain, 277 points Alex Bowman, 261 points Bubba Wallace, 257 points Chase Briscoe, 256 points Brad Keselowski, 254 points Joey Logano, 245 points

—

Chris Buescher, 245 points Kyle Busch, 233 points Austin Cindric, 192 points Erik Jones, 181 points Carson Hocevar, 172 points John Hunter Nemechek, 164 points Ryan Preece, 162 points Todd Gilliland, 161 points Ricky Stenhouse Jr., 160 points

NASCAR at Dover favorites, drivers to watch

Dover isn’t a place for Cinderella stories.

Unlike last week’s wild-card track of Talladega, the traditional contenders dominate at the Monster Mile. Dating back to 2009, 25 of the last 27 races at Dover were won by a championship-winning driver. The only exceptions were Hamlin and Bowman – two perennial playoff contenders.

Johnson’s numbers at Dover are historic – 11 wins, 27 top-10s, 3,113 laps led and a 9.7 average finish in 38 career starts. But this Sunday will be his first start at the track since 2020 – and his part-time return to NASCAR hasn’t been smooth sailing so far.

Among the full-time drivers, there are three standouts: Truex, Elliott and Larson. MTJ is the defending winner at his home track. Elliott won the year prior and has nine top-fives in 13 career starts. Larson leads all drivers with an 8.6 average finish.

Looking at last year’s race, Byron led a race-high 193 laps while finishing fourth. Chastain led 98 laps and finished second behind Truex for his second straight Dover top-five. Both Chevy drivers are worth watching heading into the weekend.