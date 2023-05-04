NBA Twitter explodes after Bucks fire Mike Budenholzer originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Milwaukee Bucks have parted ways with head coach Mike Budenholzer, the organization confirmed on Thursday evening.

The Milwaukee Bucks part ways with head coach Mike Budenholzer. https://t.co/sF1awvROtf — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) May 4, 2023

The 53-year-old head coach, who has been with the team since 2018 and won Coach of the Year, was dismissed after the top-seeded Bucks were eliminated in the first round, suffering a shocking 4-1 loss at the hands of the No. 8-seeded Miami Heat.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

While the Bucks did finish first in the Eastern Conference in three of Budenholzer's seasons, their regular season success didn’t always translate to the postseason. The Bucks were eliminated from the postseason in the Eastern Conference semifinals twice and blew a 2-0 series lead to the Toronto Raptors in the 2019 Eastern Conference finals.

During the team's first-round playoff series against the Heat, Budenholzer shared that one of his three brothers died right before Game 4, which also added to the sting of his firing.

The news of Budenholzer's firing sent NBA Twitter into an immediate frenzy:

Wow Mike Budenholzer got fired ! 😳 — JMcGill (@IamJMcGill) May 4, 2023

Goes to show NBA head coaches are expendable, NBA title-winning head coach Mike Budenholzer fired after top-seed Milwaukee Bucks upset in the first round. #OnlySportsTalk — The Fanatic Esquires (@FanaticEsquires) May 4, 2023

Wow! I didn’t see that coming. Coach Mike Budenholzer getting fired. I like Coach Bud — G Diddy (@G_Tunechi_Lee) May 4, 2023

NBA Coaches hearing Mike Budenholzer got fired pic.twitter.com/OZcay77Usb — Rodney (@ResearchRod) May 4, 2023

Sometimes when a coach gets fired you can’t possibly imagine the look on their face when they heard the news, but with Mike Budenholzer you absolutely can. — Mike Beauvais (@MikeBeauvais) May 4, 2023

Mike Budenholzer getting fired after winning a championship just two seasons ago is oof, but when Giannis says not enough adjustments were made then you gotta… pic.twitter.com/m2HSXtnjyQ — Kevin Gray Jr. (@KevinGraySports) May 4, 2023

How the Bucks fired Mike Budenholzer pic.twitter.com/34rIslWyuc — TheHomieJoker🃏 (@TheHomieJoker) May 4, 2023

Wow Mike Budenholzer fired only 2 years after winning a championship. The NBA is the most what have you done for me lately league there is. — Ian 😇 🧀 (@angelsfan270) May 4, 2023

2 years ago Mike Budenholzer won a championship, and today he was fired. That’s crazy. — COLLYN RICHARDSON 🎰 (@CoachCollyn) May 4, 2023

Can’t believe the bucks just fired Mike budenholzer 🫢 — Sherlock Chromes (@andrewmoses1997) May 4, 2023

This will be tough for Mike Budenholzer. Lost a loved one and then got fired after. You can’t have your best player Giannis miss 13 free throws and I think he went 1-9 in the 4th/OT and expect the team to win especially him tossing the ball because he didn’t want to go to the… — Ball Room Service🏀 (@ballroomservice) May 4, 2023

The Bucks fired Mike Budenholzer like 4 days after his brother died during the middle of their playoff series…that’s crazy man — louisiana sports fan acct (@MemePope_) May 4, 2023

2019 Championship coach Nick Nurse: FIRED

2020 Championship coach Frank Vogel: FIRED

2021 Championship coach Mike Budenholzer: FIRED pic.twitter.com/GFj0AL3xGK — Per Sources (@PerSources) May 4, 2023

I’ve been telling you guys for FOREVER that the Bucks were fed up with the disappointment that is Mike Budenholzer



He was suppose to be fired after the 2021 season, but Giannis saved his butt.



I’ve been telling you guys that this season was make-or-break for him. #NBA https://t.co/7uDZMh1p9H — Joshua Unangst (@JoshuaUnangst13) May 4, 2023

I’m not shocked by Mike Budenholzer getting fired cause the bucks been wanted to fire Mike and the only reason they didn’t fire him sooner is because Giannis saved his job by winning that chip pic.twitter.com/05lEspwCGT — They Want Me Dead Like Pac (@KingMosesDaGod) May 4, 2023

Budenholzer, who won a championship with the team during the 2020-21 NBA season, was 271-120 in regular season games but went 39-26 in the postseason over the course of those five seasons.

Budenholzer was also the head coach of the Atlanta Hawks for five seasons (where he went 230-219 overall and won Coach of the Year) and an assistant coach for the San Antonio Spurs from 1996-2013.