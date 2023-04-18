NBA

NBA Twitter Goes Bonkers After Draymond Green Steps on Domantas Sabonis

Green was ejected with a Flagrant 2 foul in the Kings' 114-106 win on Monday

By Taylor Wirth

Draymond stepping on Sabonis sends NBA Twitter into a frenzy originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Draymond Green certainly made his presence felt in the Warriors' 114-106 loss to the Sacramento Kings in Game 2 of the first-round playoff series on Monday at Golden 1 Center. 

With just over seven minutes remaining in the fourth quarter and the Kings leading 91-87, Green and Kings center Domantas Sabonis got tangled up under the basket. Sabonis appeared to hold on to Green's right leg before the Warriors forward stepped on the big man's chest as he attempted to free himself from Sabonis. 

Green received a technical foul Flagrant 2 and was ejected from the game, which sent NBA Twitter into a frenzy. 

RELATED: Grizzlies' Jackson Jr. wins DPOY; Draymond finishes fourth

Green's ejections never are a good thing for the Warriors, but do oftentimes provide some sort of spark. 

Unfortunately for the Warriors, that spark was not enough to secure a come-from-behind win over the Kings. 

