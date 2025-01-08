What to Know Coverage begins at 9 p.m. ET on NBC Sports Boston with Celtics Pregame Live.

Jayson Tatum, Nikola Jokic facing off after earning NBA Player of the Week honors.

Nuggets have won three consecutive matchups against Celtics.

Boston looks to bounce back from Sunday's loss to Oklahoma City.

Derrick White and Jordan Walsh are OUT for C's .

Two MVP candidates will face off Tuesday night when the Boston Celtics and Denver Nuggets meet at Ball Arena.

One day after being named NBA Player of the Week in their respective conferences, Jayson Tatum and Nikola Jokic headline a marquee matchup that marks the finale of Boston's tough four-game road trip. The Celtics are 2-1 on the trip and will look to bounce back from Sunday's loss to the West-leading Oklahoma City Thunder.

Boston also hopes to snap its three-game losing skid against Denver. Its last win over the Nuggets came in Nov. 2022.

Follow our live blog below for score updates, highlights, news, and analysis throughout Tuesday's showdown: