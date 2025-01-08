Boston Celtics
Live Updates

Live updates: Celtics taking on Jokic, Nuggets in Denver

Denver has won three consecutive matchups vs. Boston.

By Justin Leger, Chris Forsberg and Darren Hartwell

What to Know

Two MVP candidates will face off Tuesday night when the Boston Celtics and Denver Nuggets meet at Ball Arena.

One day after being named NBA Player of the Week in their respective conferences, Jayson Tatum and Nikola Jokic headline a marquee matchup that marks the finale of Boston's tough four-game road trip. The Celtics are 2-1 on the trip and will look to bounce back from Sunday's loss to the West-leading Oklahoma City Thunder.

Boston also hopes to snap its three-game losing skid against Denver. Its last win over the Nuggets came in Nov. 2022.

Follow our live blog below for score updates, highlights, news, and analysis throughout Tuesday's showdown:

Boston CelticsJayson Tatum
