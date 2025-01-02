Live updates: Tatum vs. Edwards showdown highlights C's-Timberwolves

What to Know Tune into NBC Sports Boston for Celtics Pregame Live at 6:30 p.m. ET. Stay with NBC Sports Boston after the game for complete coverage on Celtics Postgame Live and Postgame Plus.

Both teams come into this matchup with a 5-5 record in their last 10 games.

The Celtics won the first meeting of the season 107-105 in Boston on Nov. 24.

The C's are 11-3 on the road this season, and their plus-11.3 scoring differential on the road leads the NBA.

Jaylen Brown (right shoulder strain) and Kristaps Porzingis (left ankle sprain) will not play for Boston.

NBA fans should be excited about Thursday night's matchup between the Boston Celtics and Minnesota Timberwolves at the Target Center.

Recent matchups between these two teams have been fantastic.

The Timberwolves nearly erased a huge deficit in Boston on Nov. 20, but their comeback ultimately fell short as Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown combined to make 12 3-pointers in a 107-105 Celtics win. The Celtics and T-Wolves split their two-game regular season series last year when each team won in overtime at home.

The T-Wolves need an excellent performance from superstar wing Anthony Edwards to beat the Celtics, and he's certainly capable of taking over a game. In fact, he has averaged 28 points per game in eight career matchups against the Celtics.

Which team will earn a statement win in Minnesota? Follow our live blog below for video highlights, score updates and analysis of Celtics-Timberwolves.