Live updates: C's to raise Banner 18, host Knicks on Opening Night

What to Know Tune in to NBC Sports Boston for Celtics Pregame Live at 6 p.m. ET, Halftime Live, and Postgame Live immediately after the game.

The Celtics will raise Banner 18 and collect their championship rings at 7 p.m.

Opening tip at TD Garden is set for 7:30 p.m. ET.

The C's and Knicks finished first and second in the 2023-24 East standings, respectively.

Boston won four of its five meetings with New York last season.

The Boston Celtics' title defense starts now.

The reigning NBA champions are set to take on the New York Knicks for their regular-season opener. Before the opening tip, they will raise their 18th banner into the TD Garden rafters and collect their championship rings in a ceremony that begins at 7 p.m. ET.

Boston hosts a New York team that placed second in the 2024 Eastern Conference standings and improved in the offseason, adding All-Defensive wing Mikal Bridges and All-Star big man Karl-Anthony Towns via trade. The C's, on the other hand, will run it back with largely the same group that won the elusive 18th championship in franchise history. It would not be a surprise if this Opening Night matchup turned out to be an Eastern Conference Finals preview.

Check out our live blog below for Celtics ring ceremony highlights, scores, game highlights, and analysis throughout the Opening Night showdown.