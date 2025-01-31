Boston Celtics
Live Updates

Live updates: Celtics taking on Pelicans in New Orleans

By Justin Leger, Chris Forsberg, Nick Goss and Darren Hartwell

NBC Universal, Inc.

What to Know

The Boston Celtics will begin a three-game road trip Friday night when they take on the Pelicans in New Orleans.

We were treated to a thriller the last time these two teams faced off on Jan. 12. The lowly Pelicans fought until the final buzzer as the Celtics squeaked out a 120-119 victory at TD Garden.

This time, the C's are coming off a dominant 122-100 win over the Chicago Bulls. They're just 3-9 after a win this season.

Tip-off for Celtics-Pelicans is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET on NBC Sports Boston.

Follow our live blog below for score updates, highlights, news, and analysis throughout Friday's game:

This article tagged under:

Boston Celtics
Newsletters Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us