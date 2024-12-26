The Boston Celtics have so rarely lost consecutive games over the past 14 months that the first losing streak of the 2024-25 season probably registers higher on the concern meter than it should. Still, there’s no denying that the Celtics, losers of four of their last seven, are in a bit of a rare funk.

A wonky schedule, injury woes, and that championship target on their backs have all contributed to Boston's first uneven stretch of basketball of the season. No one is slamming panic buttons, but with a fierce, road-heavy schedule looming in January, it is fair to ponder which areas the Celtics need to clean up quicker than others.

The Celtics looked like a wrecking ball with a 16-3 record through the first five weeks of the season. They got Kristaps Porzingis back at the end of that stretch and seemed to find another gear in a lopsided win over the Clippers.

But Boston has sputtered a bit since. The C's stumbled against East-leading Cleveland in an early-season rematch after Boston ended the Cavs’ season-opening win streak in November. Losses to Chicago, Orlando, and Philadelphia over the past week will leave the team taking inventory of its missteps.

So what is truly reason for concern and what is just a blip on the radar? Let’s tackle some of the more notable issues and assign a "concern grade" (1 being the lowest, 10 being the highest):

Porzingis' health and production

When the Celtics hammered the Clippers on November 25 in Porzingis' season debut, it felt like a glimpse of their full potential with their 7-foot-2 big man back on the floor.

Boston’s offensive rating over its first 23 games was 120.6, second-best in the NBA. Over the last seven tilts, that number is down to 113.1. Boston’s net rating in Porzingis’ 299 minutes of court time is just +3.1 and spikes to +12.6 in his 325 minutes off the floor.

Some starts and stops haven’t helped anyone find consistency. Porzingis has tweaked one of his feet on three different occasions since returning, including leaving the Christmas Day game with soreness in his left ankle after an early stumble.

Boston’s preferred starting five of Porzingis, Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum, Jrue Holiday, and Derrick White has a -4 net rating in 85 minutes together. That includes a meager offensive rating of 110.7. A season ago, that group was +11 in 623 minutes together.

Maybe it’s a simple as Porzingis getting -- and staying -- healthy. But the Celtics simply haven't tapped into what made that group so dominant a season ago. Porzingis was supposed to be the piece that pushes this group to another level; instead it feels like they’ve gone the other way.

Concern Meter: 6. It’s most important that Porzingis be healthy in May and June, but getting a long stretch with all the pieces of this core healthy would be helpful now, too.

Hauser's back woes

Sam Hauser has missed seven games early in the 2024-25 season due to back soreness after missing just five games over the past two seasons. More concerning: When Hauser has been available, he’s struggled to be impactful.

That has been accentuated over the last two games, as Hauser has taken -- and missed -- just one shot over 30 minutes of floor time against the Magic and Sixers. A plus/minus darling, he is minus-17 over the last two games.

Like Porzingis, it’s been a bit of start-and-stop with Hauser. He missed a game to start the month against Miami, but came back to hit 9 of 18 3-pointers over a two-game span against Detroit and Milwaukee. Alas, the back acted up again and forced him to miss three of the next four games.

The Celtics need to figure out how to get Hauser feeling himself again. Even with Payton Pritchard leading the Sixth Man of the Year conversation, the bench hasn’t been as efficient this season in part because of Hauser’s struggles. Boston is blessed with depth, but Hauser is vital to the team being as dominant as it was a season ago.

Concern Meter: 5. Back injuries are tricky. We suspect Hauser is trying to push through the pain. Boston differentiated itself with bench play last season and a more impactful Hauser would go a long way toward curing what ails that group.

Turnovers

Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images The Celtics' turnover percentage has risen over the last seven games, while they've also struggled to force turnovers on the defensive end.

Boston’s turnover percentage through the first 23 games of the season was a mere 11.8 percent, the second-best mark in the NBA behind only Oklahoma City. That number has spiked to 13.1 percent over the last seven games.

But it’s the combination of Boston getting a little sloppy along with an inability to force takeaways on the defensive end that have hindered the team lately. The Sixers had just six turnovers Wednesday, most of which came in the Celtics' feverish attempt to rally late.

Concern Meter: 2. The Celtics will clean up the ball security woes, but they do need to work harder to force opponents into giveaways. Boston is creating just 13.4 turnovers per game, tied for 25th in the NBA. The Celtics' turnovers woes highlight their need to focus on the details a bit more.

Home unsweet home

The Celtics are now 11-5 at TD Garden with their loss on Christmas Day -- this after posting a 37-4 record at home last season.

It was clear that, after losing Game 7 on their home turf in the 2023 East Finals, the C's put a priority on taking care of home court last season. This year, they haven’t tapped into the Garden energy nearly as well.

Boston has now lost to Golden State, Atlanta in the NBA Cup opener, Memphis in Marcus Smart’s return, Chicago, and Philadelphia at home.

Concern Meter: 3. Ironically, two of Boston’s three playoff losses came at home last season. But they were so much better at protecting home turf a year ago. They need to take advantage of all opportunities inside the Garden.

Jaylen Brown reacts to the Celtics' Christmas Day loss to the 76ers and what caused the team to get off to a slow start in the loss.

Derrick White's slump

White seemed to be making a strong case for All-Star inclusion, but for the second straight year, a little early-season slump might conspired against him.

Over his last nine games, White is shooting 37.3 percent from the floor and 32.5 percent from 3-point range on nearly nine attempts per game. White sat out a late-November game against the Cavs with a foot injury and hasn’t quite been himself since. It’s fair to wonder if a whole lot of basketball over the past 14 months is adding up, too.

Concern Meter: 1. While it might hinder his All-Star chances, White always seems to find his way. His "Stock" numbers (1.8 steals and 1.1 blocks per game) are still solid over the last nine games; he just needs to lock in a bit more on both sides.

A Final(s) reminder

Ultimately, it feels like the Celtics simply need to recommit to the details. It’s a long season and it’s hard to bring it every night when your ultimate goal cannot be accomplished until June. But Boston has simply gotten a little lax in areas.

Health hasn’t helped that cause, but the Celtics rarely used availability as an excuse last season. Boston’s depth is supposed to be what differentiates itself and the Celtics need more from whoever is available on the court.

Boston has not responded well to physicality and pace lately. We’re eager to see if an uptick in high-profile opponents in January forces the Celtics to bring a more consistent effort, and how they respond to the road grind.

The bottom line is that this team simply hasn’t played consistently enough lately. They have clearly shown the potential to play at a championship level but too often endure painful lulls on both sides of the floor. There needs to be a recommitment to playing hard for closer to 48 minutes.

That’s not easy when you can’t accomplish any of your primary goals in December or January. But the team needs to get back to building better habits. Teams look a little too comfortable at times against Boston, particularly on the Garden floor, and it’s time for the Celtics to send a reminder that they are the champs, and have plans to keep that crown this June.