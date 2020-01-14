Don’t Worry Patriots Fans, Tom and Gisele Don’t Have a House in Connecticut

Back in November came a report that Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen had purchased a home in Greenwich, Connecticut, the suburb of choice for many CEOs and hedge fund managers that's a reasonable commute from New York City.

WEEI radio morning host Greg Hill mentioned it again Tuesday, saying that Brady's family suite at Gillette Stadium had been cleaned out and the Patriots quarterback and his family had moved into their new Connecticut home.

Not so, at least on the new home front, says NBC Sports Boston's Patriots Insider Tom Curran.

"There is no house in Connecticut," Curran told Danielle Trotta, Michael Holley and DJ Bean on Boston Sports Tonight (watch the video above).

As Brady's future is the subject of continued speculation with his potential free agency looming, the real estate machinations of the Bradys - their home in Brookline, Mass., is indeed still for sale - are under scrutiny as possible clues of his next move.

