Encouraging Update on Edelman’s Shoulder Surgery

New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman battled through injuries throughout the 2019 NFL season, and he recently underwent a procedure to address one of his ailments.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Tuesday that Edelman had offseason shoulder surgery. Luckily for Edelman and the Patriots, he shouldn't require a lengthy rehab process.

Patriots' WR Julian Edelman underwent a shoulder procedure last week that is said to involve "not a lengthy rehab" and is expected to have him ready for the team's offseason program, per league source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 21, 2020

Edelman played in all 16 regular season games and the AFC Wild Card matchup against the Tennessee Titans this past season.

He tallied 100 receptions for 1,117 yards and six touchdowns, but he clearly wasn't himself over the last month or so of the season. The 33-year-old wideout posted only 13 catches for 137 yards and zero touchdowns in the last four games combined (including the playoff loss to Tennessee).

The Patriots, regardless of Edelman's health going forward, need to bolster their depth and talent at the wide receiver position during the offseason. Veteran quarterback Tom Brady didn't have enough offensive weapons to lead the Patriots on another deep playoff run last season.