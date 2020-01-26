Mookie Betts Trade Talks ‘Evolving’ With Dodgers, Padres

It appears the Boston Red Sox are moving closer to parting ways with the face of their franchise.

On Thursday, it was reported the Red Sox and San Diego Padres were discussing a potential blockbuster trade involving Mookie Betts. Now, Alex Speier of The Boston Globe reports those trade talks have "evolved" with both the Padres and the Los Angeles Dodgers, who have been rumored to be a suitor for Betts throughout the offseason.

Speier writes:

According to multiple major league sources, the Red Sox continue to discuss the possibility of a Mookie Betts trade with multiple suitors. The team is weighing potential combinations of big leaguers and prospects offered by the Padres as well as the Dodgers, and remains engaged with both teams about the possibility of a deal involving their superstar right fielder. The fact that discussions are ongoing with multiple teams is not a guarantee that Betts will be dealt. It's possible that the Red Sox will enter the 2020 regular season with their superstar - with the possibility of exploring his trade value at the deadline if the team is not clearly in contention. But the team's willingness to consider dealing the four-time All-Star and 2018 A.L. MVP appears serious.

That's certainly a change of tune from Thursday's report, which referred to a potential Betts deal as "unlikely."

Both San Diego and L.A. make sense as possible trade partners for the Red Sox. The Padres have the top prospects to make a deal worthwhile, and the Dodgers have the financial flexibility to take on the $96 million remaining on David Price's contract to help Boston get under the $208 million luxury tax threshold.

Betts, 27, is scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent after the 2020 season.