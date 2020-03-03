Red Sox Share Troubling Update on Chris Sale’s Elbow

Chris Sale has suffered another setback.

The Boston Red Sox experienced soreness in his left elbow while throwing live batting practice Monday, manager Ron Roenicke told reporters Tuesday, via MLB.com's Ian Browne.

Sale had an MRI after the session, and the results will be sent to prominent sports surgeon Dr. James Andrews, per Roenicke.

Sale's elbow is sore. Came up a day after throwing. He was sent for an MRI. Roenicke acknowledged there is concern. They're waiting for Dr. Andrews to read the results. — Pete Abraham (@PeteAbe) March 3, 2020

Sale already is set to begin the season on the Injured List after a spring training bout with pneumonia set him back two weeks.

The 30-year-old insisted his elbow was in a good place late last week but had yet to throw to live batters, and the fact that he experienced pain while doing so is a concerning sign for Boston's top pitcher.

The Red Sox shut Sale down last August due to left elbow inflammation, and the seven-time All-Star opted for a PRP injection instead of surgery.

Sale already was expected to miss the first two weeks of 2020, but pending the results of this MRI, it's possible he could be on the shelf for longer.

That doesn't bode well for a rotation that currently has just three healthy starters in Eduardo Rodriguez, Nathan Eovaldi and Martin Perez.