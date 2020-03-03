red sox

Red Sox Share Troubling Update on Chris Sale’s Elbow

By Darren Hartwell

Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Chris Sale throws during spring training baseball camp Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020, in Sarasota, Fla. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

" data-ellipsis="false">

Chris Sale has suffered another setback.

The Boston Red Sox experienced soreness in his left elbow while throwing live batting practice Monday, manager Ron Roenicke told reporters Tuesday, via MLB.com's Ian Browne.

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

food & drink 22 mins ago

Kelly’s Roast Beef May Be Opening Locations in Quincy, Natick, Worcester and Providence

forecast 2 hours ago

Spring-Like Showers Arrive Ahead of Cool End to Week

Sale had an MRI after the session, and the results will be sent to prominent sports surgeon Dr. James Andrews, per Roenicke.

Sale already is set to begin the season on the Injured List after a spring training bout with pneumonia set him back two weeks.

LIVE stream the Celtics all season and get the latest news and analysis on all of your teams from NBC Sports Boston by downloading the My Teams App.

The 30-year-old insisted his elbow was in a good place late last week but had yet to throw to live batters, and the fact that he experienced pain while doing so is a concerning sign for Boston's top pitcher.

The Red Sox shut Sale down last August due to left elbow inflammation, and the seven-time All-Star opted for a PRP injection instead of surgery.

Sale already was expected to miss the first two weeks of 2020, but pending the results of this MRI, it's possible he could be on the shelf for longer.

That doesn't bode well for a rotation that currently has just three healthy starters in Eduardo Rodriguez, Nathan Eovaldi and Martin Perez.

Copyright NBC Sports - Boston

This article tagged under:

red soxMLBChris Saleelbow injury
Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Request a School Visit Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video NBC10 Boston Digital Originals Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today Food & Drink Uniquely Boston
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us