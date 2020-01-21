Schilling Misses Out on Baseball Hall of Fame

In his eighth year on the ballot, Curt Schilling again fell short of making it into the Baseball Hall of Fame.

The Hall of Fame announced their Class of 2020 on Tuesday night. Two players got in. Former New York Yankees shortstop Derek Jeter, who was one vote shy of being a unanimous selection, and former Montreal Expos and Colorado Rockies outfielder Larry Walker, who just squeaked in with 76.6 percent of the vote in his final year on the ballot.

Meanwhile, Schilling earned 70 percent of the vote to finish third in the voting. He finished 20 votes shy of the 75 percent threshold needed to qualify for the Hall.

Two other notable candidates with Red Sox ties, Roger Clemens and Manny Ramirez, didn't make the cut either. Here are the full results from the voting, per the BBWAA.

Schilling wasn't expecting to get in as a part of the 2020 class. He said as much on Twitter before the announcement while wishing luck to Walker and Jeter in the selection process.

Don't think it's going to be this year but I am PRAYING that @Cdnmooselips33 gets what he absolutely deserves and a huge congrats to a guy I relished competing against in Derrick Jeter. https://t.co/wirjF6KrX0 — Curt Schilling (@gehrig38) January 21, 2020

Schilling had previously indicated that he wouldn't have a problem being left out and noted that strong players, like Luis Tiant, never quite made the cut for the Hall of Fame.

Still, Schilling has two years left on the ballot to qualify. And he was up 9.1 percent from his 2019 voting numbers (60.1 percent), so he is certainly trending in the right direction.

Perhaps 2021 will be the year for Schilling.