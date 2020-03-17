So Where Exactly Will Tom Brady Play in 2020?

Tom Brady won't return to the New England Patriots in 2020.

So ... where will he play?

The 42-year-old quarterback didn't reveal his free-agent destination in his social media posts Tuesday morning. But according to NFL Media's Ian Rapoport, he has two serious suitors: The Los Angeles Chargers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Ian Rapoport✔@RapSheet

The #Bucs made a strong offer to QB Tom Brady believed to be $30M or more. The #Chargers did, as well. And now, he's leaving New England.

The Chargers and Bucs both offered Brady contracts worth more than $30 million in 2020, per Rapoport. The Miami Dolphins didn't make Brady an offer, per Rapoport.

Ian Rapoport✔@RapSheet

And, by the way, not the #Dolphins.

Tampa Bay had been rumored to be making an aggressive push for Brady, who officially becomes an unrestricted free agent Wednesday at 4 p.m. ET.

The Chargers long had been viewed as a potential destination for Brady after parting ways with quarterback Philip Rivers earlier in the offseason.

It appears both clubs are willing to pay Brady more than the Patriots, who reportedly told the six-time Super Bowl champion they couldn't offer him more than the $23 million he made last season.

Per Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer, it sounds like both clubs are the only serious suitors for Brady at the moment.

Albert Breer✔@AlbertBreer

Both the Buccaneers and the Chargers have maintained an interest in QB Tom Brady. And as it stands now, that would be appear to be the market. Could that change? We'll see.

So, where will Brady take his talents in 2020? You won't be hearing from the GOAT on that subject Tuesday, per our Tom E. Curran.

Tom E. Curran✔@tomecurran

My understanding is that there will be no other Brady announcements today.


