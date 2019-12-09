Why Rodney Harrison Senses ‘Panic’ From Patriots After Loss to Chiefs

The New England Patriots are 10-3. They're the No. 2 seed in the AFC.

They've also lost two in a row, and for a team that rarely loses games, period, that's recipe for some sky-is-falling hot takes.

Former Patriots safety Rodney Harrison did this week's honors Sunday night on NBC's "Football Night in America" following New England's 23-16 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs at Gillette Stadium.

"When I'm looking at the Patriots, it's almost a sense of panic," Harrison said. "You see Tom Brady blow up last week and you see the frustration. Even you look at coach (Bill) Belichick: He's blowing up and swearing and things like that.

"You're starting to see a lot of panic from the guys in charge."

Belichick was particularly frustrated with Sunday's officiating crew, which made several mistakes that cost the Patriots, while subpar offensive performances have irked Brady over the last several weeks.

But Harrison sees a larger issue with the Patriots -- an issue that former NFL wide receiver Greg Jennings and others have brought to light recently.

"No one's afraid of them," Harrison said. "You saw Kansas City before -- Kansas City was always so conservative, sitting back and playing zone coverage. Now, they're blitzing nickel (backs) and linebackers; it's like they're having fun teeing off on the Patriots."

Of course, the New England has made many pundits eat crow. The dynasty was supposed to be over after a 2014 loss to these same Chiefs in Week 4, and few thought the Patriots would make it to the Super Bowl last season after losing back-to-back games in December.

The Patriots have their work cut out for them again this year, as the No. 1 seed looks out of reach with the Baltimore Ravens sitting at 11-2. But Belichick, Brady and Co. have plenty of bulletin board material to work with.

