2022-23 NBA Schedule: Celtics Opponents, Dates, Times for All 82 Games

Celtics reveal full 2022-23 NBA regular season schedule originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

NBA basketball is getting closer to returning, and on Wednesday the league revealed its entire 2022-23 regular season schedule.

The Boston Celtics will be one of the most watched teams as the defending Eastern Conference champions, and the league will showcase them in many of its marquee viewing windows.

That includes Opening Night on Oct. 18, when the Celtics host the rival Philadelphia 76ers in the first game of the entire season. Three days later the C's play their first road game in an Eastern Conference Finals rematch versus the Miami Heat.

December is a particularly tough month for the Celtics.

They will play a bunch of good teams, with many of them coming on the road. In fact, Boston's six-game road trip in December is its longest of the year. It includes matchups against the Brooklyn Nets, Toronto Raptors, Phoenix Suns, Golden Sate Warriors, Los Angeles Lakers and Los Angeles Clippers. All six of those teams are expected to make the playoffs next season, and a couple -- Lakers, Clippers, Suns and Warriors -- are legit Finals contenders.

The Celtics also are one of eight teams that will play on Christmas. The C's will host the Milwaukee Bucks at 5 p.m. ET on that holiday in a rematch of last season's Eastern Conference semifinals.

January is another busy month, highlighted by the Celtics playing the Warriors (Jan. 19) and Lakers (Jan. 28) at home.

The final regular season game is Sunday, April 9 against the Atlanta Hawks. The last three games are all at home.

Here's a look at the dates, times and opponents for all 82 of the Celtics' regular season games.