Blake Griffin Had a Great Reaction to Thanasis Antetokounmpo's Headbutt

Blake Griffin had great reaction to Thanasis Antetokounmpo's headbutt originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Boston Celtics were putting the finishing touches on a 140-99 rout of the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday night when Thanasis Antetokounmpo decided to get involved.

With less than 90 seconds remaining and Boston leading by 44 (!), the backup big man (and older brother of Giannis Antetokonunmpo) took exception to Blake Griffin wrapping him up after a foul under the basket. Thanasis' response? To headbutt Griffin in the noggin.

a look at what led to Blake Griffin flagrant found and Thanasis ejection 👀 pic.twitter.com/WdXEa3Cthp — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) March 31, 2023

Griffin seemed more amused than angry as Antetokounmpo was assessed a Flagrant 2 foul and promptly ejected. While the referees sorted things out, Griffin sidled over to the Celtics bench -- where Jaylen Brown playfully offered his teammate some extra facial protection.

Brown has been wearing that mask since the NBA All-Star Game after suffering a facial fracture in February, but if Griffin is going to be taking headbutts in garbage time, maybe he needs one too.

"Yeah, I thought he needed some protection out there," Brown said with a grin after the game. "Guys headbutting guys, maybe the whole team needs masks."

https://twitter.com/FCHWPO?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@FCHWPO explains the moment he tried to give @blakegriffin23 his mask https://t.co/qZhsOONtLo pic.twitter.com/8lO1LVtnyM — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics)

Brown's mask also appears to be a good luck charm -- he tallied 30 points, five rebounds and five assists Thursday and is averaging 28.0 points, 6.5 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game with the new look -- so maybe his teammates do need their own masks.

Griffin was no worse for wear after Antetokounmpo's headbutt, as the Celtics regained their positive vibes after Tuesday's disappointing loss in Washington.