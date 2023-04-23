Bruins React to Linus Ullmark Trying to Fight Matthew Tkachuk in Game 4 Win

'He's all in': Bruins react to Ullmark trying to fight Tkachuk in Game 4 win originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Boston Bruins and Florida Panthers seem to have developed a real dislike for each other through the first four games of their first-round playoff series, and tempers flared in a major way near the end of Sunday's Game 4.

A line brawl nearly broke out with almost three minutes left in the third period. The highlight of the action was Bruins goaltender Linus Ullmark trying to fight Panthers star Matthew Tkachuk.

It looked like both players wanted to fight, especially Ullmark, but the referees didn't let it happen. It was ultimately the best outcome for the Bruins. Sure, seeing a goalie fight someone in the playoffs is pretty exciting, but the Bruins don't want to risk Ullmark getting hurt when he's so important to their chances of winning the Stanley Cup.

The incident did produce some good reactions from the Bruins after their 6-2 win at FLA Live Arena -- a victory that gave Boston a 3-1 series lead.

Here's some of the notable reactions to Ullmark's near-fight.

Jim Montgomery

Montgomery on Ullmark dropping the gloves: “I love it. He’s all in.” — Ty Anderson (@_TyAnderson) April 23, 2023

Marchand on Ullmark potentially fighting Tkachuk: “He’s got the size and reach. Maybe one day we’ll get to see.” — Ty Anderson (@_TyAnderson) April 23, 2023

Brad Marchand on Ullmark trying to scrap with Tkachuk:



“There’s gotta be something in the goalies water bottles this year.” — Conor Ryan (@ConorRyan_93) April 23, 2023

Brandon Carlo

Brandon Carlo on letting Linus Ullmark fight Matthew Tkachuk:



"I think we're gonna keep Linus' hands intact, and not let him risk breaking anybody's face. So we're gonna leave it like that." — Conor Ryan (@ConorRyan_93) April 23, 2023

Tyler Bertuzzi

"Usually it's Sway (Jeremy Swayman) doing that, but that was good to see that out of (Ullmark). He's a big part of this team and it's good to show a lot of emotion." (via Twitter/@NHL_Bruins)

Charlie McAvoy

"He's usually pretty fair-tempered, but I guess everyone has their boiling point." (as seen on the NESN broadcast)