Cassel: How Mac Jones, Patriots Will Handle QB's Return From Injury Vs. Bears

We've heard plenty of praise for how Bailey Zappe has played to this point, and with good reason. But the overall consensus has been that when Mac Jones is finally healthy, he'll be back on the field.

The Patriots have done a good job so far of allowing Jones to heal, and Zappe has played well in his absence. At the same time, this isn't a situation that needs to addressed internally or among the team. There shouldn't be much discussion between Mac Jones and the coaching staff other than, "Are you ready? Are you able to play?" And once the team decides he's officially ready to play, then it's business as usual.

Bill Belichick doesn't need to give him a big pep talk or anything. There's no profound speech where to the coaches tell him, "Hey, you're going to get another opportunity." There should be an understanding that Mac is and has been "their guy," and Mac should have confidence in that and understand that's the reason why he's going to be playing this week.

So, it should be business as usual this week. Mac will get the majority of reps at practice to get back into the swing of things, and then he'll play on Monday night. So, they don't need to address this specific situation with the team.

The dynamics of a QB room with an injured starter

When I was with the Minnesota Vikings in 2013, I took over for the injured Christian Ponder, and I played well to help us beat the Pittsburgh Steelers that week. We played pretty well against Carolina Panthers the following week, as well. But when he recovered from his rib injury, he took over as the starter again. And I understood that. That should be the same approach in New England with Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe.

I've been on the other side, too whether it's when I got hurt and Teddy Bridgewater took over in Minnesota, or when Brodie Croyle came in for me in Kansas City. In all of those situations, you always have respect for the other guy.

Rookie backup QB Bailey Zappe had a tremendous game in his second straight start for the Patriots, helping New England get to 3-3 on the season.

While circumstances might not always be in your favor, you're a professional. So, if somebody else is playing while you're injured, the best thing you can do for your team and for the quarterback room is to be supportive.

There's no animosity. It's not his fault that you got injured. So you have to decide, are you going to be a good teammate? Are you going to do what's best for the team? We've heard of circumstances throughout the years of guys getting upset or not being as helpful while they're out, but I've never had that experience. Every guy in the room knows how difficult it is to be successful at our position. So, there's always a supportive atmosphere where the players and coaches do what's best for whoever is going to play.

Should Mac Jones play with a chip on his shoulder?

Players get motivated in different ways. But if you're someone who needs a situation like this to motivate you to play well, then you're in the wrong profession.

Every time you get an opportunity to play, should take pride in being at your best. That should be the same approach week in and week out. And the guys who are consistent with their approach and don't make moments bigger than they already are usually have success.

If you playing just to spite other people and what they're saying, that's probably the wrong approach. If your mentality is, "This is a much bigger game now because I have to prove something,." that just adds extra pressure.

He's already proven he can play. He's had a ton of success, and I don't think he needs any more motivation. I'm sure there's an element of excitement for him getting back into the lineup. You're so eager as a competitor to get back on the field, and sometimes that's what you have to control. You have to keep your emotions in check and focus on your preparation and execution.

So, the best approach for him should just be to execute the game plan at a high level and get back to the things he was doing well before his injury.

Mac Jones' biggest hurdle in his return

This is an important week of practice for Mac Jones. He needs to get back into the rhythm of calling plays, being on the field in live situations, understanding his protection schemes and his audibles. So, there's a lot to concentrate on and absorb throughout the week when you're coming back from an injury.

Fortunately for him, he's been in the building. He's been in meetings. He's been part of the game plan process and understands what's going on. So, he should be up to speed from a mental standpoint.

For Mac, this week is more about the physical aspect and regaining complete confidence in his ankle. It's about understanding that he can get outside the pocket, regain his mobility and step into his throws again.

The one thing that you sometimes struggle with as you're rehabbing from an ankle injury is your throwing mechanics. When you're hurt, you might change your motion a bit, just because you can't follow through fully. So, this week is going to be important in building back that trust in his body from a physical standpoint.

He should have more volume at practice this week as he prepares for the Chicago Bears, so it's just a matter of going through drills at a high volume, getting through an entire practice and regaining confidence in his ankle to the point where he knows he can do everything he wants to do on the field Monday night.

Editor's Note: Matt Cassel played 14 years in the NFL as a quarterback, including four with the Patriots from 2005 to 2008. He serves as an analyst for NBC Sports Boston, appearing on Pre/Postgame Live, as a guest on Tom Curran's Patriots Talk Podcast every Thursday, and as a columnist each week during the season.