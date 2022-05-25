How to Watch Celtics Vs. Heat Game 5: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Celtics vs. Heat live stream: Watch pivotal Game 5 of East Finals originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Boston Celtics and Miami Heat are tied 2-2 in the Eastern Conference Finals, but the series has been anything but even -- and who wins Game 5 in Miami is anyone's guess.

We've seen exactly zero lead changes in the last two games, as the Heat earned a wire-to-wire victory in Game 3 at TD Garden before the Celtics responded with a 20-point rout in Game 4 on Monday night. Boston held Miami's starters to 18 points total in that Game 4, while Jayson Tatum bounced back with a game-high 31 points.

Celtics Talk: Is Robert Williams the key to the Celtics beating the Heat? Plus more thoughts from Game 4 | Listen & Subscribe | Watch on YouTube

Health is a major issue for both sides entering Wednesday's Game 5 at FTX Arena. Big man Robert Williams is questionable with left knee soreness after playing just 18 minutes in Game 4, and Marcus Smart is also questionable after missing Game 4 due to an ankle sprain.

Miami is similarly banged-up, as Tyler Herro sat out Game 4 due to a groin injury while star players Jimmy Butler (knee) and Kyle Lowry (hamstring) have been hampered by their own ailments.

Whoever can pull out a win Wednesday night will have a big advantage, though: NBA teams that win Game 5 to break a 2-2 playoff series tie go on to win the series 81.1 percent of the time (180-41).

Here's everything you need to know to watch Tuesday's Celtics vs. Heat Game 5, featuring NBC Sports Boston's full coverage, including "Celtics Pregame Live" and "Celtics Postgame Live."

What time do the Celtics play the Heat?

Tipoff between the Celtics and Heat is set for Wednesday, May 23, at 8:30 p.m. ET at FTX Arena.

What TV channel is Celtics vs. Heat on?

Celtics-Heat will air on ESPN.

Celtics Pregame Live begins on NBC Sports Boston at 7:30 p.m. ET. Watch the show live here and in the MyTeams app.

Stay with NBC Sports Boston after the game for Celtics Postgame Live. You can watch here and in the MyTeams app.

How to stream Celtics vs. Heat live online

Celtics Pregame Live stream: NBC Sports Boston

Celtics vs. Heat: Watch ESPN

Celtics Postgame Live stream: NBC Sports Boston

Mobile app: MyTeams