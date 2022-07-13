Bruins

NHL Rumors: Bruins Sign AJ Greer to Two-Year Contract in Free Agency

By Nick Goss

Report: Bruins sign A.J. Greer to two-year contract in free agency originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Boston Bruins have added another player from the 2015 NHL Draft.

A short while after acquiring Pavel Zacha (No. 6 overall pick in 2015) in a trade with the New Jersey Devils on Wednesday, TVA Sports' Renaud Lavoie reported the Bruins have agreed to a two-year contract with free agent forward A.J. Greer.

Greer was a second-round pick (39th overall) of the Colorado Avalanche in 2015. He also played two years at Boston University in 2014-15 and 2015-16.

Despite being drafted seven years ago, Greer has played in just 42 NHL games over that span. He's tallied eight points (two goals, six assists) in those appearances.

Greer played most of last season with the AHL's Utica Comets. He posted 52 points (22 goals, 30 assists) in 53 games, along with 102 penalty minutes. He also played nine games for the Devils and scored one goal with one assist.

Greer figures to be more of a Providence Bruins player than an NHL forward, but his addition does give the organization a little more bottom-six depth.

