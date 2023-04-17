Patrice Bergeron Injury: Bruins Captain Won't Play in Game 1 Vs. Panthers

Bergeron won't play, Ullmark starts for Bruins in Game 1 vs. Panthers originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Bruins captain Patrice Bergeron won't be in the lineup when his team hosts the Florida Panthers for Game 1 of their first-round playoff series Monday night at TD Garden.

Bergeron left last Thursday night's regular season finale against the Montreal Canadiens early with an upper body injury. He also was sick the last few days and did not practice Saturday or Sunday.

Bergeron did not take the ice for warmups Monday night. ESPN's Emily Kaplan reported he will not play.

Linus Ullmark starting, Jeremy Swayman backing up. https://t.co/Ihj09rOYuf — Emily Kaplan (@emilymkaplan) April 17, 2023

Second-line center David Krejci, fourth-line left wing Nick Foligno and veteran defenseman Derek Forbort are in the lineup.

Here's how the Bruins' lines and pairings looked in warmups:

Forwards

Brad Marchand--Pavel Zacha--Jake DeBrusk

Tyler Bertuzzi--David Krejci--David Pastrnak

Taylor Hall--Charlie Coyle--Trent Frederic

Nick Foligno--Tomas Nosek--Garnet Hathaway

Defensemen

Dmitry Orlov--Charlie McAvoy

Hampus Lindholm--Brandon Carlo

Derek Forbort--Connor Clifton

Goalies

Linus Ullmark (starter)

Jeremy Swayman

Puck drop is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET.