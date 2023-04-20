Patrice Bergeron Injury: Latest Update on Bruins Star's Game 3 Status

Montgomery gives update on Bergeron's status for pivotal Game 3 originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Boston Bruins have been forced to play the first two games of their first-round playoff series against the Florida Panthers without their captain and No. 1 center, Patrice Bergeron.

Bergeron skated on his own Thursday morning for the second consecutive day, but his status for Friday night's Game 3 in Florida remains uncertain.

"He skated just now, so that's obviously a real positive sign," Montgomery told reporters Thursday morning. "But I haven't talked to the athletic or medical trainer about where he's at as far as coming with us on the trip."

Montgomery also noted Bergeron is in good spirits mentally.

"He's a human being that doesn't get rattled," Montgomery said. "He's holding up great. He carries himself with such -- his confidence gives energy to everybody else that everything is OK. That's just the way he carries himself on good days or bad days. Obviously he's in real good spirits mentally and physically, he just wishes he could be on the ice with us right now."

Here's some video of Bergeron skating at Warrior Ice Arena.

Patrice Bergeron skating on his own again this morning. pic.twitter.com/nVvHwR99uS — The Camera Guys (@NBCSCameraGuys) April 20, 2023

The Bruins took Game 1 of the series 3-1, but they gave one of their worst performances of the season in Game 2 and lost 6-3. Boston has definitely missed Bergeron's scoring, elite defense and leadership through the first two games of the series.

Getting the captain back for Game 3 would obviously be a massive lift for the team, but the Bruins also shouldn't rush him back. The series is just 1-1 and there's no need to panic over one loss.