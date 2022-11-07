Patriots

Patriots Players Claim Colts Knew What Plays They Were Going to Run

By Darren Hartwell

Patriots players say Colts LB was tipped off to their offensive plays originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Why did the New England Patriots' offense manage just 203 total yards and one gift of a touchdown Sunday?

If you ask some of their players, it's partly because the Indianapolis Colts knew what was coming.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

According to MassLive's Mark Daniels, "multiple offensive players" on the Patriots "could be overheard talking about (linebacker) Shaquille Leonard calling out their play calls" in the locker room following New England's 26-3 win.

Curran: With this offense, it's hard to take Patriots seriously

"One Patriots starting offensive player said Leonard occasionally called out what the Patriots were going to do on certain plays, such as outside runs and screen passes," Daniels wrote.

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

missing person 6 mins ago

Missing Portland Man May be Experiencing Mental Health Issues, Police Say

harwich 32 mins ago

Woman Charged in Fatal Stabbing on Cape Cod

The Colts do have a prominent former Patriot on defense in cornerback Stephon Gilmore, who shared his Patriots intel with Indy quarterback Sam Ehlinger ahead of Sunday's matchup. But New England is supposedly running a different offense under play-caller Matt Patricia than it ran with offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels when Gilmore was with the team.

Either way, it's not a good sign for the Patriots if Leonard was calling out their plays, which suggests that New England may have tipped him off with certain tendencies, formations or pre-snap calls.

The Patriots' offense has a laundry list of issues right now, starting with terrible play from its offensive line, which allowed Mac Jones to be sacked four times and take seven quarterback hits Sunday. Matt Patricia's group has just two touchdown drives in its last two games (one of which covered just two yards after New England recovered a blocked punt), averaged a measly 3.3 yards per play against the Colts and now ranks 26th in the NFL in yards per game.

Thankfully, the Patriots have a Week 10 bye before a rematch with the New York Jets in Week 11. Based on how Sunday went, much of that time should be devoted to fixing their many offensive issues.

Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

Patriots
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2022 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us