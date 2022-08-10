Red Sox Injuries: When Michael Wacha Is Expected to Return

Here's when Michael Wacha is expected to return from IL originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Boston Red Sox have had tough luck with injuries lately, but manager Alex Cora delivered some much-needed good news on Wednesday.

Right-hander Michael Wacha, who hasn't pitched for Boston since June 28 due to right shoulder inflammation, could return for the team's upcoming series vs. the New York Yankees.

“He’s actually working out and there’s a good chance he’ll join us this weekend,” Cora told reporters.

Wacha was one of the Red Sox' most reliable starting pitchers prior to his IL stint. The 31-year-old has a 6-1 record with a 2.69 ERA and 1.11 WHIP in 13 starts. In his rehab start with Double-A Portland on Tuesday, Wacha allowed two runs on four hits and two walks while striking out five in 4.1 innings.

Cora also provided an update on Tanner Houck after the righty was placed on the 15-day IL with lower back inflammation.

“He has a few doctor appointments coming up," Cora said. "So the hope obviously is for him to get back sooner rather than later. But we have to make sure we have all the details and everything and we’ll go from there.”

Like Wacha, utility man Kiké Hernandez is in the midst of a rehab stint with Double-A Portland and is expected to suit up for the Sea Dogs again on Friday. First baseman Eric Hosmer remains day-to-day after fouling a pitch off his left knee during Tuesday's game.

The Red Sox will wrap up their two-game set vs. the Atlanta Braves on Wednesday, then head to Williamsport to take on the Baltimore Orioles in Thursday's MLB Little League Classic.