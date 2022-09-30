Report: David Pastrnak contract talks with Bruins have 'heated up' originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Boston Bruins star David Pastrnak still isn't signed beyond the 2022-23 NHL season, but according to the latest report from TSN's Darren Dreger, contract extension talks between the two sides have ramped up recently.

"Both sides are assessing the market right now," Dreger said Thursday on TSN's "Insider Trading" segment. "I can tell you that contract discussions have heated up since camp has opened. Relatively quiet over the course of the summer. Not unusual. There were some preliminary discussions at the draft. Pastrnak understands, and he’s clearly hopeful that something will get done sooner than later, but the Bruins continue to do their due diligence."

Pastrnak was asked by reporters a few weeks ago if he was optimistic a deal would get done with the Bruins.

"Yeah, of course," Pastrnak said Sept. 16. "This city is where I got the chance to become the player I am -- become the human being I am. ... I came here as a kid and now I'm a man. I'm extremely happy, lots of great memories. I've said many times, I love it here, and it's an honor to wear this jersey."

There's little incentive for either side to drag this process into the regular season, which begins Oct. 12 when the Bruins visit the Washington Capitals. The longer it takes to reach a deal, the more of a distraction the situation will become.

The Bruins need to sign Pastrnak given his extraordinary talent (40 goals in 72 games last season) and the fact he's still in the prime of his career, among several other reasons. Matthew Tkachuk signed an eight-year, $76 million extension ($9.5 million salary cap hit) with the Florida Panthers in the offseason after they acquired him via trade from the Calgary Flames. That's a good comparable and a fair deal for Pastrnak.