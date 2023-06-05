This ex-NBA superstar is confident Tatum and Brown will win title together

This ex-NBA superstar is confident Tatum, Brown will win title together originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The future of the Boston Celtics and the roster decisions they have to make in the coming months will continue to generate plenty of discussion and debate among fans and the media.

The Celtics' 2022-23 season ended in less-than-stellar fashion with a Game 7 loss to the Miami Heat in the Eastern Conference Finals. The C's showed impressive fight and toughness to battle back and become just the fourth team ever to force a Game 7 when trailing a series 0-3. But ultimately, Boston fell short of its goal of winning an NBA championship.

Some critics have argued the Celtics should explore trading Jaylen Brown instead of signing him to a five-year, $295 million supermax contract extension this summer.

Ex-NBA superstar and Hall of Famer Tracy McGrady thinks that idea is ridiculous.

"That’s Boston," McGrady recently said on Showtime program "What's Burnin'". "If they’re not hanging up any banners, everybody needs to be fired. They want to trade Jaylen Brown, they want to do all this stuff, they’re crazy. There’s no way I’m getting rid of Jaylen Brown."

McGrady views the Celtics as a team right on the cusp of finishing the job and one that will eventually succeed with Jayson Tatum and Brown leading the squad.

"You don’t dismantle that, I’m sorry," McGrady said. "Hell yeah, you keep that! This is, what, 25- and 26-year-olds? Why would you get rid of that? I don’t understand why you would get rid of two guys that have played for an NBA championship, (and) went to four Eastern Conference Finals. At some point, these guys are going to raise a banner."

The Eastern Conference appears to be more wide open than ever, which works in the Celtics' favor if they keep their core together.

The Philadelphia 76ers are not serious contenders. The Milwaukee Bucks, aside from one COVID-impacted season when they won the NBA Finals, have largely underperformed in the playoffs, including a first-round exit this season. The Miami Heat are very good but certainly not unbeatable.

The Celtics are set up to be a top team in the East for a long time. McGrady wants to see the franchise have some patience and trust Tatum and Brown to figure it out.

"LeBron (James) is on his way out," McGrady said. "Steph (Curry) is getting older. KD (Kevin Durant) and those guys are getting older. These guys (Tatum and Brown) are 25 and 26 years old. You’re not going to find a better duo than these two."