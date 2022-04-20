WATCH: Marcus Smart Finishes Off Nets With Left Hand Finish as Shot Clock Expires

WATCH: Marcus Smart finishes off Nets with lefty finish as shot clock expires originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Erasing a 17-point deficit against the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday was a total team effort for the Boston Celtics.

That includes Marcus Smart, who had his fingerprints all over the 114-107 Boston win. Specifically, the fingerprints of his left hand.

With the Celtics comfortably ahead by 8 with just over a minute remaining, Smart erased any chances of a Nets comeback with an absolute dagger of a teardrop off the backboard as time expired ... with his left hand.

MARCUS SMART CAN'T EVEN BELIEVE IT @smart_MS3 🖐️ pic.twitter.com/jjkViPQ6mX — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) April 21, 2022

Smart and Jaylen Brown gazed in amazement at what the newly-crowned Defensive Player of the Year accomplished with his off-hand, the finishing touches of a victory which gave the Celtics a 2-0 lead in their best-of-seven series with the Nets.

It wasn't the most effective night from Smart, as he finished with 12 points on 3 of 9 shooting, including 1 of 6 from 3-point range. But when it mattered most, he was able to make a difference in giving Boston a commanding series lead as it shifts to Brooklyn on Saturday for Game 3. Teams that go up 2-0 in a best-of-seven series have gone on to win 92.4 of the time.