Where Rafael Devers, Xander Bogaerts Rank in 2022 MLB All-Star Voting

Where Red Sox stars rank in latest MLB All-Star voting update originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Fan voting for the MLB All-Star game began on Wednesday, June 8, and Phase 1 of voting will end on June 30 at 2 p.m. ET. On Tuesday, Major League Baseball released a voting update.

Rafael Devers currently leads the voting at third base for the American League with 727,669 votes, just 16,302 votes ahead of Cleveland's Jose Ramirez. Devers is batting .330 with 16 home runs and 43 RBIs and leading the MLB with 89 hits.

Devers and Ramirez are in tight competition for the number one spot, after which there is a steep drop off in the voting with Toronto's Matt Chapman in third place with 406,182 votes.

As for other Red Sox players, Xander Bogaerts sits in third place with 525,202 votes. Bogaerts still has a good chance of making it to the Midsummer Classic. The top three shortstops in the AL are only separated by 2 percent of the vote.

Toronto's Bo Bichette has 19 percent of the vote with a total of 585,744 votes, while Tim Anderson of the White Sox has 17 percent of the vote with a total of 528,278 votes. Bogaerts also holds 17 percent of the vote.

J.D. Martinez is a distant third among the American League designated hitters. He sits behind the Astros' Yordan Alvarez, who has a clear lead in the voting with 835,669 votes. The Angels' Shohei Ohtani holds second place with 555,056 votes.

Trevor Story's three-run homer last night pushed the Red Sox to their 5-4 win against the Detroit Tigers, but his hitting has yet to push him past fifth place in the MLB All-Star voting. With 48 RBIs, fifth in the American League, Story only has 320,262 votes. In comparison, Jose Altuve leads the second basemen with a total of 710,708 votes.

7 of Trevor Story's 11 HR have tied the score or given the Red Sox a lead.



Boston catcher Christian Vazquez sits in fifth place among the other AL catchers with 199,010 votes.

Dodgers' right-fielder and former Red Sox World Series champion, Mookie Betts, leads the entire National League with 1,446,050 votes.

The 2022 All-Star Game will be played at Dodger Stadium on Tuesday, July 19.