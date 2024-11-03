Maye draws rave reviews from Patriots teammates: ‘Josh Allen 2.0'

The New England Patriots didn't win Sunday's Week 9 game against the Tennessee Titans, but they came away impressed with their rookie quarterback.

Drake Maye made some awesome plays throughout the afternoon, none better than his 5-yard touchdown pass to running back Rhamondre Stevenson to tie the score 17-17 as time expired in the fourth quarter. Maye scrambled around the pocket for almost 12 seconds before finding Stevenson in the end zone. Maye also was the team's leading rusher with 95 yards on eight attempts (11.9 per carry).

DRAKE MAYE MAGICCCCCCCCC!!!!!!!!!



📺: FOX pic.twitter.com/UvIB3dRi8k — New England Patriots (@Patriots) November 3, 2024

Maye completed 29-of-41 pass attempts for 206 yards with one touchdown, two interceptions and a fumble lost. The three turnovers hurt, but there were enough impressive plays from Maye for fans to grow more optimistic about his future despite the 20-17 overtime defeat.

Maye has made four starts (five appearances) as a rookie. He has completed 68 percent of his passes for 770 yards with six touchdowns and four interceptions. Maye also has tallied 209 yards and another touchdown on the ground.

The No. 3 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft drew rave reviews from his teammates (and opponents) after Sunday's game. Here's a roundup of their comments about the rookie QB.

Davon Godchaux

Patriots defensive tackle Davon Godchaux played against Buffalo Bills star Josh Allen when the veteran QB was a rookie in 2018. Godchaux was a member of the Miami Dolphins at the time. He thinks Maye is better than Allen was as a rookie and could attract players to come to Foxboro.

"That’s young Josh Allen 2.0," Godchaux told reporters, including Evan Lazar of Patriots.com. "He looks amazing. I love watching him on the sideline. ... I tell the guys all the time that he plays like Josh Allen 2.0.

"I played Josh Allen in Miami his rookie year, and he didn’t look that good, and Josh Allen is a phenomenal player now. MVP-type player. Drake looks better than Josh did his rookie year."

Kendrick Bourne

Patriots wide receiver Kendrick Bourne can't remember being part of a longer play than Maye's touchdown pass to Stevenson at the end of the fourth quarter.

"Drake is just phenomenal," Bourne said, via our Phil Perry. "He keeps showing it, week in and week out. ... When you have someone like that it encourages you to go harder. .. (That TD pass) was different. ... That might’ve been the longest play I’ve ever been a part of.”

Bourne also is excited about Maye's potential.

I think that's the greatest thing about Drake: he's doing things that you don't really see at a young age. So I'm very excited. And I want to be better for him. I think everybody understands in our offensive room, that we have something in him that can make everybody better. … That's somebody you want to follow."

"That was different… That might’ve been the longest play I’ve ever been a part of"



Kendrick Bourne was hyped for Drake Maye's game-tying touchdown pass 🔥 pic.twitter.com/Kjwj2t5vCS — Patriots Coverage on NBCS Boston (@NBCSPatriots) November 3, 2024

Christian Gonzalez

Similar to Maye, Patriots cornerback Christian Gonzalez is one of the team's building blocks of the future. Gonzalez said postgame that he wasn't surprised by Maye's heroics at the end of regulation because he sees that all the time. Gonzalez goes up against the Maye-led offense every practice.

"That’s Drake. Nobody was surprised, honestly. He makes plays like that all the time," Gonzalez said, via the Boston Herald's Zack Cox.

Rhamondre Stevenson

Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson scored both of his team's touchdowns against the Titans.

Rhamondre Stevenson on Drake Maye: "Super hard worker. Very competitive. He wants to win football games." — Phil Perry (@PhilAPerry) November 3, 2024

Jeffery Simmons

Titans defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons, who sacked Maye once, also came away impressed with the rookie QB.