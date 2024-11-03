Live updates: Pats trail Titans 7-3 amid sluggish start for offense

What to Know Tune into NBC Sports Boston immediate after the game for Patriots Postgame Live with Tom E. Curran, Phil Perry, Ted Johnson and Michael Holley.

The Patriots are aiming to win consecutive games for the first time since 2022.

Patriots rookie QB Drake Maye is active and will start vs. Titans after suffering a concussion last week vs. Jets.

Titans running back Tony Pollard is active despite missing practice all week with a foot injury.

The New England Patriots are back on the road for Sunday's Week 9 game against the Tennessee Titans.

This matchup is actually pretty significant. Neither of these teams are expected to make the playoffs, but the loser of this game will see its chances of earning the No. 1 pick (or at least a top-three pick) in the 2025 NFL Draft go up quite a bit. The Titans (1-6) enter Week 9 with the No. 2 pick, while the Patriots (2-6) are right behind them with the No. 3 overall selection.

Patriots quarterback Drake Maye left the team's Week 8 win over the New York Jets in the second quarter due to a concussion. The rookie QB cleared the NFL's concussion protocol on Saturday and is officially active for Sunday's game in Nashville. It will be his fourth career start.

Will the Patriots earn back-to-back wins? Follow our live blog for score updates, injury news, video highlights and analysis of Patriots-Titans.