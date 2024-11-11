New England Patriots

WATCH: Mayo gives out game balls to hyped up Patriots after Week 10 win

The Patriots earned an impressive road win in Chicago on Sunday.

By Nick Goss

The vibes were very strong in the New England Patriots locker room Sunday after their 19-3 win over the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.

The Patriots were in control the entire afternoon. The defense sacked Bears rookie quarterback Caleb Williams nine times -- two shy of a franchise record. New England also had a special teams advantage as kicker Joey Slye went 4-for-4 on field goals and Marcus Jones had 45 punt return yards.

Patriots rookie quarterback Drake Maye played well, too, as did the rushing attack. New England ran for 144 yards (4.1 yards per carry) after struggling to get much traction on the ground in previous weeks.

Patriots head coach Jerod Mayo gave out two game balls -- one each to Joey Slye and Jahlani Tavai -- in the locker room postgame, and then Jon Jones gave a passionate speech before the team did its trademark "Awwwww yeahhhhh" chant.

Check out the scenes in the video below:

The Patriots have a favorable upcoming schedule before their Week 14 bye. They host the Los Angeles Rams next week before traveling to Miami to play the Dolphins and then returning to Foxboro to play the Indianapolis Colts.

It wouldn't be surprising if the Patriots won at least two of those games, especially if they are able to duplicate what they did Sunday in Chicago, specifically limiting turnovers and having a balanced offense.

