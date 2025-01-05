Live updates: Patriots host Bills in Week 18 with No. 1 pick on the line

What to Know Tune into NBC Sports Boston at 12 p.m. ET for Patriots Pregame Live with Michael Holley, Tom E. Curran, Ted Johnson and Phil Perry. Come back immediately after the final whistle for Patriots Postgame Live.

Patriots rookie QB Drake Maye will make his 12th straight start, but rookie Joe Milton III could make his NFL debut at some point.

The Patriots would secure the No. 1 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft if they lose to the Bills.

The Bills have already locked up the No. 2 seed in the AFC playoffs.

The New England Patriots' awful 2024 NFL season will come to a close Sunday when they host the Buffalo Bills in a Week 18 game at Gillette Stadium.

The Bills have nothing to play for after locking up the No. 2 seed in the AFC playoffs. They are expected to rest most of their starters. Superstar quarterback Josh Allen is expected to play briefly at the beginning to extend his consecutive starts streak.

The Patriots have a lot to play for. A loss on Sunday would clinch the No. 1 pick in the draft for the Patriots. They have not owned the top overall pick since 1993 when they selected Washington State quarterback Drew Bledsoe.

A win on Sunday could result in the Patriots dropping down to the No. 4 pick. The difference between the No. 1 and No. 4 picks in this year's draft is substantial.

Drake Maye is expected to make his 12th straight start for the Patriots, but it's unknown how much the rookie quarterback will play. We could see rookie QB Joe Milton III make his debut at some point in this game.

Follow our live blog below for score updates, analysis, video highlights, draft order updates and more from Patriots-Bills.