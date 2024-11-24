Live updates: Maye, Patriots ready for Week 12 showdown vs. Dolphins

What to Know Tune into NBC Sports Boston at noon ET for Patriots Pregame Live with Tom E. Curran, Phil Perry, Michael Holley and Brian Hoyer.

The Patriots have lost three games in a row and seven of their last eight against the Dolphins.

Two of the Patriots' three wins this season have come on the road.

Patriots CB Christian Gonzalez (hip) is active.

The rivalry between the New England Patriots and Miami Dolphins has been pretty one-sided the last few years.

The Dolphins will host the Patriots in Sunday's Week 12 matchup at Hard Rock Stadium aiming for their fourth consecutive win over their AFC East rival. The Patriots' last win against the Dolphins came in Week 17 of the 2022 season. New England has actually lost seven of its last eight games versus Miami.

Drake Maye will try to reverse that trend when he leads the Patriots offense in his seventh straight start of the season. The rookie quarterback did not play when the Dolphins escaped with a 15-10 win at Gillette Stadium back in Week 5.

Can the Patriots get back in the win column? Follow our Patriots-Dolphins live blog below for score updates, video highlights, injury news and analysis of Sunday's showdown.