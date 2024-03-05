2024 NFL franchise tag tracker: Latest news ahead of Tuesday's deadline

It’s coming down to the wire for NFL teams interested in using the franchise tag.

Organizations have until 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday to tag pending free agents. Several teams have already used the franchise tag on key contributors, while others have less than an hour to make a decision on their stars’ free agency statuses.

Here is the latest across the NFL ahead of Tuesday’s franchise tag deadline.

Players who have been tagged

Tee Higgins, WR, Cincinnati Bengals

The Bengals tagged their No. 2 wide receiver in Tee Higgins. The 25-year-old has been with the team since he was selected 33rd overall in the 2020 NFL Draft and is coming off a 2023 season in which he posted 42 receptions, 656 receiving yards and five receiving touchdowns across 12 games.

L’Jarius Sneed, CB, Kansas City Chiefs

The Chiefs placed the franchise tag on one of their top defensive contributors. Sneed was taken by Kansas City in the fourth round of the 2020 draft and has earned Super Bowls in consecutive years with the team. Although he’s tagged, the Chiefs reportedly gave Sneed permission to seek a trade in February.

Brian Burns, EDGE, Carolina Panthers

The Panthers placed the tag on Brian Burns Tuesday morning. The two-time Pro Bowler is coming off an eight-sack season and has recorded at least 7.5 sacks each season since being drafted by Carolina with the 16th overall pick in 2019.

Antoine Winfield Jr., S, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

One day after retaining wide receiver Mike Evans on a lucrative extension, the Bucs placed the franchise tag on a defensive cornerstone. Antoine Winfield Jr. is coming off an All-Pro season in which he had 122 tackles, a league-leading six forced fumbles and three interceptions.

Justin Madubuike, DT, Baltimore Ravens

The Ravens tagged up-and-coming defensive tackle Justin Madubuike just hours before Tuesday's deadline. He earned his first career Pro Bowl selection in 2023 after tallying 13 sacks and was a key part of a defense that led the NFL by allowing just 16.5 points per game.

Josh Allen, EDGE, Jacksonville Jaguars

Speaking of career years, the Jaguars reportedly are expected to use their tag on Josh Allen. Drafted seventh overall in 2019, Allen amassed 17.5 sacks last season -- more than his three prior seasons combined.

Jaylon Johnson, CB, Chicago Bears

The Bears reportedly placed the franchise tag on one of their best young players. Jaylon Johnson earned second-team All-Pro and Pro Bowl honors for the first time in 2023 after reeling in four interceptions.

Kyle Dugger, S, New England Patriots

The Patriots reportedly placed the transition tag on safety Kyle Dugger. Other teams will be able to offer Dugger competing deals, and the Patriots will not get draft compensation back if they refuse to match another team's offer.

Michael Pittman Jr., WR, Indianapolis Colts

The Colts placed the franchise tag on Anthony Richardson's top target. Michael Pittman Jr. posted career highs of 109 receptions and 1,152 receiving yards in 2023.

2024 NFL franchise tag figures

Here is how much players can earn on the non-exclusive franchise tag and transition tag for the 2024 season:

Non-exclusive franchise tag

Quarterback $38,301,000 Running back $11,951,000 Wide receiver $21,816,000 Tight end $12,693,000 Offensive lineman $20,985,000 Defensive tackle $22,102,000 Defensive end $21,324,000 Linebacker $24,007,000 Cornerback $19,802,000 Safety $17,123,000 Kicker/punter $5,984,000

Transition tag