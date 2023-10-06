NHL

Here are the highest-paid NHL players in the 2023-24 season

With the NHL preseason underway, let's take a look at the highest earners hitting the ice in 2023-24

By Julia Elbaba

NBC Universal, Inc.

The 2023 NHL preseason is underway, and the league's best players are set to get some serious cash flow.

For the second season in a row, Colorado Avalanche center Nathan MacKinnon will be the highest-paid player with a $12.6 million cap hit.

Here's not the only one that is getting nice pay on the ice.

Edmonton Oilers center Connor McDavid and New York Rangers left wing Artemi Panarin are in the top three for highest average annual value (AAV) for the 2023-24 season.

Here, we take a look at the other highest earners in the NHL this season:

Highest-paid NHL players in 2023-24

The NHL's 15 highest-paid players based AAV for the 2023-24 season are as follows:

  • 1. Nathan MacKinnon, C, Avalanche
    AAV: $12.6 million
  • 2. Connor McDavid, C, Oilers
    AAV: $12.5 million
  • 3. Artemi Panarin, LW, Rangers
    AAV: $11.642 million
  • 4. Auston Matthews, C, Maple Leafs
    AAV: $11.64 million
  • 5. Erik Karlsson, D, Penguins
    AAV: $11.5 million
  • 6. David Pastrnak, RW, Bruins
    AAV: $11.25 million
  • T-7. John Tavares, C, Maple Leafs
    AAV: $11 million
  • T-7. Drew Doughty, D, Kings
    AAV: $11 million
  • 9. Mitch Marner, RW, Maple Leafs
    AAV: $10.903 million
  • T-10. Carey Price, G, Canadiens
    AAV: $10.5 million
  • T-10. Jonathan Huberdeau, LW, Flames
    AAV: $10.5 million
  • T-12. Anze Kopitar, C, Kings
    AAV: $10 million
  • T-12. Jack Eichel, C, Golden Knights
    AAV: $10 million
  • T-12. Sergei Bobrovsky, G, Panthers
    AAV salary: $10 million
  • T-12. Aleksander Barkov, C, Panthers
    AAV: $10 million

NHL players with the biggest contract values in 2023-24

The NHL players with the biggest contract values for the 2023-24 season are as follows:

  • 1. Shea Weber, D, Coyotes: $110 million
  • 2. Sidney Crosby, C, Penguins: $104.4 million
  • 3. Nathan MacKinnon, C, Avalanche: $100.8 million
  • 4. Connor McDavid, C, Oilers: $100 million
  • 5. Erik Karlsson, D, Penguins: $92 million
  • 6. David Pastrnak, RW, Bruins: $90 million
  • 7. Drew Doughty, D, Kings: $88 million
  • T8. Jonathan Huberdeau, LW, Flames: $84 million
  • T8. Carey Price, G, Canadiens: $84 million
  • 10. Artemi Panarin, LW, Rangers: $81.5 million
  • T11. Aleksander Barkov, C, Panthers: $80 million
  • T11. Anze Kopitar, C, Kings: $80 million
  • T11 Jack Eichel, C, Knights: $80 million
  • 14. Tyler Seguin, C, Stars: $78.8 million
  • 15. John Tavares, C, Maple Leafs: $77 million

*Data provided by Spotrac

