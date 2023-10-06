Here are the highest-paid NHL players in the 2023-24 season

The 2023 NHL preseason is underway, and the league's best players are set to get some serious cash flow.
For the second season in a row, Colorado Avalanche center Nathan MacKinnon will be the highest-paid player with a $12.6 million cap hit.
Here's not the only one that is getting nice pay on the ice.
Edmonton Oilers center Connor McDavid and New York Rangers left wing Artemi Panarin are in the top three for highest average annual value (AAV) for the 2023-24 season.
Here, we take a look at the other highest earners in the NHL this season:
Highest-paid NHL players in 2023-24
The NHL's 15 highest-paid players based AAV for the 2023-24 season are as follows:
- 1. Nathan MacKinnon, C, Avalanche
AAV: $12.6 million
- 2. Connor McDavid, C, Oilers
AAV: $12.5 million
- 3. Artemi Panarin, LW, Rangers
AAV: $11.642 million
- 4. Auston Matthews, C, Maple Leafs
AAV: $11.64 million
- 5. Erik Karlsson, D, Penguins
AAV: $11.5 million
- 6. David Pastrnak, RW, Bruins
AAV: $11.25 million
- T-7. John Tavares, C, Maple Leafs
AAV: $11 million
- T-7. Drew Doughty, D, Kings
AAV: $11 million
- 9. Mitch Marner, RW, Maple Leafs
AAV: $10.903 million
- T-10. Carey Price, G, Canadiens
AAV: $10.5 million
- T-10. Jonathan Huberdeau, LW, Flames
AAV: $10.5 million
- T-12. Anze Kopitar, C, Kings
AAV: $10 million
- T-12. Jack Eichel, C, Golden Knights
AAV: $10 million
- T-12. Sergei Bobrovsky, G, Panthers
AAV salary: $10 million
- T-12. Aleksander Barkov, C, Panthers
AAV: $10 million
NHL players with the biggest contract values in 2023-24
The NHL players with the biggest contract values for the 2023-24 season are as follows:
- 1. Shea Weber, D, Coyotes: $110 million
- 2. Sidney Crosby, C, Penguins: $104.4 million
- 3. Nathan MacKinnon, C, Avalanche: $100.8 million
- 4. Connor McDavid, C, Oilers: $100 million
- 5. Erik Karlsson, D, Penguins: $92 million
- 6. David Pastrnak, RW, Bruins: $90 million
- 7. Drew Doughty, D, Kings: $88 million
- T8. Jonathan Huberdeau, LW, Flames: $84 million
- T8. Carey Price, G, Canadiens: $84 million
- 10. Artemi Panarin, LW, Rangers: $81.5 million
- T11. Aleksander Barkov, C, Panthers: $80 million
- T11. Anze Kopitar, C, Kings: $80 million
- T11 Jack Eichel, C, Knights: $80 million
- 14. Tyler Seguin, C, Stars: $78.8 million
- 15. John Tavares, C, Maple Leafs: $77 million
*Data provided by Spotrac