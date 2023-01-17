Novak Djokovic Cruises to Straight Sets Win in Australian Open Return

Serbian tennis star Novak Djokovic’s road to redemption at the Australian Open is off to a great start.

The 35-year-old, who was unable to play the Grand Slam down under last year due to his unvaccinated status, made light work of his opponent, Spain’s Roberto Carballés Baena, in the first round, winning 6-3, 6-4, 6-0 in just over two hours.

There is a lot on the line for Djokovic, who is now one match closer to winning his 10th Australian Open singles title, regaining the world No. 1 position and tying Rafael Nadal for most singles Grand Slams at 22.

35-year-old Novak Djokovic makes it 35 consecutive wins in Australia, 22 wins in a row on Rod Laver Arena 🔥#NovakDjokovic #AustralianOpen #Tennis pic.twitter.com/JvoudjsvMe — Sportskeeda Tennis (@SK__Tennis) January 17, 2023

Djokovic’s serve played a key part in the dominant performance, winning 84% of his first serve points and 70% of his second serve points. He also converted five of nine break points.

In the second round, Djokovic is set to take on the winner of France's Enzo Couacaud and Bolivia’s Hugo Dellien.

More to come…