Aaron Rodgers

Aaron Rodgers on Next Move: ‘I Just Need Some Time Right Now'

The 39-year-old quarterback has spent his entire NFL career in Green Bay

By Max Molski

NBC Universal, Inc.

Aaron Rodgers on next move: ‘I just need some time right now’ originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Green Bay Packers got an early start to the offseason, and now all eyes are on what’s next for their franchise quarterback.

According to the man himself, it could be a little while before any decision is made.

“I just need some time right now,” Aaron Rodgers said on “The Pat McAfee Show” Tuesday afternoon. “I’m either all-in or all-out.”

Rodgers has been in Green Bay since the team selected him with the 24th pick in the 2005 NFL Draft. He has earned four NFL MVPs and a Super Bowl championship across 18 seasons and inked a three-year deal worth over $150 million last March.

Still, Rodgers has yet to commit to a 19th season with the Packers.

“Do I still think I can play? Of course. Can I play at a high level? Yeah. The highest. I think I can win MVP again, in the right situation,” he said. “Is that Green Bay or is that somewhere else? I'm not sure, but I don’t think you should shut down any opportunity.”

Rodgers and the Packers took a step backward in 2022 after being the NFC’s top seed in back-to-back seasons. He completed 64.6% of his passes to go along with 3,695 passing yards and 26 touchdowns, all noticeably down from his MVP campaigns in 2020 and 2021. Green Bay had a chance to clinch a playoff spot in Week 18 against the Detroit Lions, but the team fell flat in a 20-16 Sunday Night Football defeat to end the year.

The 39-year-old signal caller said during the interview that he “won’t be a part” of a rebuild, though he continued by saying “reloads are fun.”

When it comes to where – or if – he ultimately wants to play, he said the Lombardi Trophy is still the focus.

“There’s no point in coming back if you don’t think you can win it all,” he said.

