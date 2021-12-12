Packers and Bears Combine for 45 points in Thrilling 2nd Quarter

The fierce rivalry between the two oldest teams in the NFL made for some spectacular football on Sunday night, as the Bears traveled to Green Bay to face the Packers.

The two teams combined for an explosive 45 points in a 2nd quarter slugfest. The Bears scored touchdowns of 46 and 54 yards plus an additional 97-yard Jakeem Grant punt-return. Grant’s return is the longest in franchise history.

Jakeem Grant's 97-yard punt return touchdown is the longest in @ChicagoBears franchise history ... the franchise for which Devin Hester returned 13 of his NFL record 14 punt return TDs (with a long of 89) — NFL Research (@NFLResearch) December 13, 2021

The Packers contributed three more touchdowns including a 55-yard pick-six courtesy of cornerback Rasul Douglas, who picked off Bears quarterback Justin Fields.

Packers QB Aaron Rodgers, typically cool-headed in a heated battle, completed a 4th down conversion to Allen Lazard for their first points of the game. Rodgers also hit Davante Adams for a stylish 38-yard touchdown.

Bears kicker Cairo Santos capped off the electric first half with a 44-yard field goal as time expired.

The 45-point quarter is the most points scored in any quarter of the historic Bears-Packers rivalry. The previous record was 42 points, all scored in the 4th quarter of a 1955 matchup.