Patriots Ahead of Dolphins at Half in Opener

Cam Newton scored the first touchdown of the season for the Patriots

By Jake Levin

Life without Tom Brady is officially underway in New England, where the Patriots have a 7-3 lead at the half over the Dolphins at Gillette Stadium.

Cam Newton rushed for a 4-yard touchdown on New England's second offensive series of the game to break open the scoring, capping off an 11-play, 80-yard scoring drive with 13:12 left in the second quarter.

Newton is 6 for 9 passing for 72 yards and has carried the ball five times for 24 yards. For reference, Brady's single-game high in rushing yards with the Patriots was 31.

One of Newton's completions was a 6-yard strike to Julian Edelman, the 600th catch of his career. He became the second Patriot to reach that milestone, joining former teammate Wes Welker (672).

Reigning Defensive Player of the Year Stephon Gilmore had an interception for New England, as well as new Patriot Adrian Phillips as Ryan Fitzpatrick struggled mightily for the Dolphins.

On the kicking front, Nick Folk missed a 45-yard field goal with 0:01 left in the half which truly wasn't even close. Justin Rohrwasser, the team's fifth-round draft choice in April, remains on the practice squad.

In a rare sign of normalcy before no fans in Foxboro, the Patriots won the coin toss and elected to defer and will receive the ball to begin the second half.

New England PatriotsBill BelichickJulian EdelmanCam Newton
