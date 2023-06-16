Patriots' Jack Jones arrested after trying to bring 2 guns onto Logan flight, police say

Patriots cornerback Jack Jones was arrested after allegedly trying to bring two guns onto a flight out of Logan Airport in Boston.

Massachusetts State Police said that while it does not confirm employment of people it arrests, 25-year-old Jackie K. Jones of Arizona had been taken into custody after the weapons were found in his carry-on luggage. The Patriots confirmed he is their player.

"We have been notified that Jack Jones was arrested at Logan Airport earlier today," spokesperson Stacey James said in a statement. "We are in the process of gathering more information and will not be commenting further at this time."

Police said charges against Jones include two counts each of possession of a concealed weapon in a secure area of an airport, unlawful possession of a firearm, carrying a loaded firearm, possession of a large-capacity feeding device and possession of ammunition without a firearm identification card.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Bail for Jones was set at $50,000, police said. He will be arraigned next week in East Boston District Court. It was not immediately clear if he had an attorney who could answer to the charges.