Patriots' Jack Jones arrested after trying to bring 2 guns onto Logan flight, police say

The New England Patriots were notified that cornerback Jack Jones had been arrested at Boston's Logan Airport; Massachusetts State Police said two guns were found in his carry-on luggage

By Mike Pescaro

New England Patriots defensive back Jack Jones (13) during New England Patriots Minicamp on June 13, 2023, at the Patriots Practice Facility at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts.
Fred Kfoury III/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Patriots cornerback Jack Jones was arrested after allegedly trying to bring two guns onto a flight out of Logan Airport in Boston.

Massachusetts State Police said that while it does not confirm employment of people it arrests, 25-year-old Jackie K. Jones of Arizona had been taken into custody after the weapons were found in his carry-on luggage. The Patriots confirmed he is their player.

"We have been notified that Jack Jones was arrested at Logan Airport earlier today," spokesperson Stacey James said in a statement. "We are in the process of gathering more information and will not be commenting further at this time."

Police said charges against Jones include two counts each of possession of a concealed weapon in a secure area of an airport, unlawful possession of a firearm, carrying a loaded firearm, possession of a large-capacity feeding device and possession of ammunition without a firearm identification card.

Bail for Jones was set at $50,000, police said. He will be arraigned next week in East Boston District Court. It was not immediately clear if he had an attorney who could answer to the charges.

