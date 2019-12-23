Local
In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Santa Gronk

WATCH: Santa Gronk’s New Holiday Video Compares Belichick to the Grinch

The former Patriots tight end posted a special holiday video on his social media platforms on Sunday

By Marc Fortier

By Marc Fortier

1170519148
Getty Images

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – AUGUST 27: Former New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski announces his partnership with Abacus Health Products, the maker of CBDMEDIC at Andaz 5th Avenue on August 27, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Gary Gershoff/Getty Images)

" data-ellipsis="false">

Wondering what Santa would look like if he were 6'6" and wore a sleeveless coat to show off his biceps?

Gronk's got you covered.

Former New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski posted a special holiday video on his social media platforms on Sunday, "How the Grinch Won 6 Rings," in which he reads a football-themed version of Dr. Seuss's "How the Grinch Stole Christmas."

The video starts out with a clip from Gronk's recent appearance on FOX where he compared Patriots coach Bill Belichick to the Grinch.

"It caused quite a stir," Gronk says.

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

Amazon 31 mins ago

Amazon Under Fire for Injuries at Fall River Warehouse

Marlboro College 28 mins ago

Vermont’s Marlboro College Releases Documents Related to Closure

He goes on to tell a story of how the Belichick Grinch clamped down on a fictional team's partying ways, and made them "start Tom (Brady)'s TB12 diet."

Then, he says, "something magical happened." The Grinch was right all along and the team went on to win the Super Bowl.

"The Grinch was so happy, his hoodie, I mean heart, doubled in size," Santa Gronk says.

The video ends with a cartoon image of the Belichick Grinch guzzling what appears to be a six-pack of beers with Gronk.

"I showed the Grinch how to rage, since I know those type of things," Gronk says. "Thus concludes the tale of 'How the Grinch Won 6 Rings.'"

This article tagged under:

Santa GronkBill BelichickRob GronkowskiPatriots
Local Uniquely Boston Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video NBC10 Boston Digital Originals Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Auto Scene Entertainment Hub Today Food & Drink The Scene
Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us