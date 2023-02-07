Kevin Durant

Report: Nets ‘Not Planning' to Trade Kevin Durant by Deadline

Durant and the Nets have been in communication on what the direction of the franchise will be

By Marsha Green

NBC Universal, Inc.

Report: Nets 'not planning' to trade Kevin Durant by deadline originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

On Monday, the Brooklyn Nets and Dallas Mavericks officially inked the blockbuster trade that would send the superstar point guard Kyrie Irving to the Mavericks.

But the trade left many people wondering what the future of the 13-time All-Star Kevin Durant would be. But now, the Nets have provided some clarity on the matter: Durant is reportedly here to stay … at least for now. 

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Durant and the Nets have been in communication on what the direction of the franchise will be. But what they do know is that they aren't planning on trading Durant ahead of the upcoming NBA trade deadline (Thursday, 3 p.m. ET)

Many teams inquired about the 34-year-old superstar in the aftermath of the Irving trade. The Phoenix Suns were reportedly preparing to pursue Durant should he be made available, according to Chris Haynes.

https://twitter.com/NBAonTNT?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NBAonTNT, @BleacherReport.

— Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) <a href="https://twitter.com/ChrisBHaynes/status/1622333476937809921

And the Boston Celtics inquired about Durant, as reported Monday by ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith.

The Toronto Raptors, who were also considered one of Durant's likely landing sports this past summer, were also in the running.

Sports

Bruins 5 hours ago

Report: Bruins, Pastrnak ‘Financially Very Close' in Contract Talks

Patriots 6 hours ago

Will Bill Belichick Leave Patriots After Breaking Don Shula's Record?

Whether he'll remain in Brooklyn after this year is a separate question that we can't answer. But if Brooklyn's season comes to an end before, or in the playoffs, it's possible Durant will awaken his desire to be traded in the offseason.

Only time will tell.

Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

Kevin DurantKyrie IrvingBrooklyn Nets
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2022 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us