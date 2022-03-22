NFL Free Agency

Report: Za'Darius Smith to Join Vikings After Backing Out of Ravens Deal

The former Packers edge rusher will now join his former rivals in Minnesota

By Logan Reardon

USA Today

Za'Darius Smith is staying in the NFC North.

The former Green Bay Packers outside linebacker reportedly agreed to terms on a deal with the Minnesota Vikings. Smith's three-year contract will have a base value of $42 million and can jump to $47 million with incentives, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

After being cut by the Packers last week, Smith agreed to a four-year, $35 million deal with the Baltimore Ravens. The 29-year-old Smith then backed out of the deal and tried to renegotiate after seeing fellow star pass-rushers Von Miller and Chandler Jones sign massive deals, Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio reported.

Smith ended up making a wise decision, as he will earn more money for less years by playing for the Vikings. On top of that, he gets to stay in the division and face his former team twice per season.

Last year, Smith played just one game due to injuries. He returned for the playoffs -- totaling one sack in Green Bay's divisional round loss -- and is expected to be fully healthy for the upcoming season. Before his injury-plagued 2021 campaign, Smith totaled 13.5 and 12.5 sacks for the Packers in 2019 and 2020, respectively.

This article tagged under:

NFL Free AgencyGreen Bay PackersMinnesota VikingsBaltimore Ravens
