Revs Eliminated From Playoffs in Penalty Shootout Against NYC

The New England Revolution lost in a shootout to New York City FC

New England Revolution forward Adam Buksa
AP Photo/Charles Krupa

Sean Johnson saved Adam Buksa's attempt during a penalty shootout and all five of Johnson's teammates scored as New York City FC advanced to its first Eastern Conference final following a 2-2 playoff draw with the New England Revolution on Tuesday night.

Alexander Callens scored on the final penalty shot for NYC, which will play the Philadelphia Union on Sunday for a spot in the MLS Cup.

Alfredo Morales, Thiago Andrade, Ismael Tajouri-Shradi, Maximiliano Moralez and Callens all converted from the penalty spot against Matt Turner, the MLS goalkeeper of the year.

Each team scored in the opening 10 minutes of the match but it remained that way until extra time.

Valentin Castellanos, the Golden Boot winner, gave NYC a 2-1 lead in the 109th minute with a header of Gudmundur Thorarinsson's cross, and Tajon Buchanan tied it nine minutes later.

New England was trying to become the eighth Supporters' Shield winner to win the MLS Cup.

Santiago Rodriguez opened the scoring for NYC in the third minute with his fourth goal of the season — and first since Sept. 9 against New England. The Revolution responded six minutes later when Buksa scored his 17th goal of the season by heading in Carles Gil's free kick.

