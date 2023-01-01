Ron Rivera Didn't Know Commanders Could Be Eliminated From Playoff Race in Week 17

Ron Rivera didn't know Commanders could be eliminated in Week 17 originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

The Washington Commanders were eliminated from 2022 NFL playoff contention on Sunday.

But head coach Ron Rivera didn't know that was even a possibility when the day began.

After Washington's 24-10 home loss to the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, Rivera was asked by a reporter how the 7-8-1 Commanders would handle the quarterback situation in Week 18 if they were eliminated from postseason contention.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

"We could be eliminated?" Rivera responded.

The reporter then explained to Rivera that Washington would be eliminated if the Green Bay Packers defeated the Minnesota Vikings later in the day.

#Commanders HC Ron Rivera found out during his postgame press conference that they could be eliminated from playoff contention in a few hours.



(🎥 @ChadwikoTWW)pic.twitter.com/HQUPm3uHk2 — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) January 1, 2023

Hours later, the Packers finished off a 41-17 rout of the Vikings at Lambeau Field to knock Washington out of the playoff picture.

Rivera clarified his comment to ESPN's John Keim, saying he was frustrated by the question and wasn't aware the Commanders could be eliminated because "he thought they would win and only focused on what would happen if they won."

Ron Rivera clarified his postgame remark about not knowing they could be eliminated. Said he was frustrated by the question; said he didn't know they could be eliminated because he thought they would win & only focused on what would happen IF they won. Didn't consider alternative — John Keim (@john_keim) January 1, 2023

After winning the NFC East at 7-9 in their first season under Rivera, the Commanders have now failed to qualify for the playoffs for two straight years. Washington hasn't finished above .500 since 2016.