Here's How Much This Year's Super Bowl Coaches Make

The 2021 NFL season has reached its final chapter.

On Sunday, the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals will meet in Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium.

While you will be fixated on the players running around the field, the two head coaches on opposing sidelines have a unique history. The Rams' Sean McVay will make his second Super Bowl appearance. This time, he will face off against his former assistant in Bengals coach Zac Taylor.

Here's everything you need to know about McVay and Taylor:

What does Sean McVay make?

In 2019, McVay signed a five-year extension reportedly worth $8.5 million per year. His contract is set to expire after the 2023 season, but could he be on the way out sooner? He seemed to be undecided prior to the Super Bowl.

"I love this so much that it's such a passion but I also know that what I've seen from some of my closest friends, whether it's coaches or even some of our players, I'm gonna be married this summer, I want to have a family and I think being able to find that balance but also be able to give the time necessary," McVay said. "I have always had a dream about being able to be a father and I can't predict the future, you know? I jokingly say that.

"I don't really know. I know I love football and I'm so invested in this thing and I'm in the moment right now. But at some point, too, if you said what do you want to be able to do? I want to be able to have a family and I want to be able to spend time with them."

A jump to the broadcast booth wouldn't be shocking, especially if the Rams win the Super Bowl -- though ESPN's Adam Schefter did he could sign an extension with LA this offseason. He could take however long he wants to recharge the batteries, and he would be a top candidate the second he decides to get back into coaching.

Has Sean McVay won a Super Bowl?

Nope.

McVay's Rams made it to Super Bowl LIII three years ago before falling to the New England Patriots, 13-3. That remains the lowest scoring output for the Rams during the McVay era, as Jared Goff and Co. were completely stymied by Bill Belichick's defense.

Even though he's never won the big game, McVay is widely regarded as one of the NFL's best coaches. He is 55-26 in five seasons with the Rams, making the playoffs four times. Prior to McVay's arrival, the Rams went 12 straight years without making the postseason.

How much does Zac Taylor make?

Taylor is the lowest-paid head coach in the NFL, making $3.75 million per year since he was hired in 2019.

There wasn't much argument about Taylor being underpaid through his first two seasons. The Bengals went 2-14 in 2019 before drafting Joe Burrow at No. 1 overall and going 4-11-1 in 2020. This season, Taylor helped Cincinnati to a 10-7 record and its first playoff win since 1991.

Taylor appears to be poised for a raise after the impressive postseason run, with the Bengals on the verge of their first Super Bowl trophy in franchise history. Schefter reported Sunday that Taylor is in line for an extension, as he has just one year remaining on his current deal.

Bengals’ HC Zac Taylor is the lowest-paid NFL head coach at $3.75 million per year. That’s going to change this off-season. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 13, 2022

How old is Zac Taylor?

Taylor is 38 years old.

Is Zac Taylor older than Sean McVay?

Taylor is two years and eight months older than McVay, who turned 36 last month. The Bengals coach was 35 when Cincinnati hired him and 36 when he coached his first NFL game in 2019.

Taylor currently ranks as the second-youngest coach in the league, with McVay obviously being the youngest. When the Minnesota Vikings finalize their hire of Rams assistant Kevin O'Connell (turns 37 in May) after the Super Bowl, Taylor will become the third-youngest active head coach.